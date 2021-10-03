Cadets win SAC cross country titles

Concordia swept the titles at the SAC Cross Country Championship at Northrop on Saturday: The Cadet boys won the conference title with 22 points, and the girls came out on top with 34. Bishop Dwenger finished second in both races.

The Cadet boys were led by Gabriel Connelly, who won in 16:29.5. Daniel Adair was second in 16:41.6 and Karsten Schlegel fourth in 17:05.7, while Bishop Dwenger's Brendan Nix was third in 16:49.4. Northrop's Conyer Wilson was fifth, half a second behind Schlegel.

Lexi Panning of Concordia won the girls title in 19:16.2, followed by Victoria Cliborn of Northrop at 19:26.5. Lauren Walda of South Side was third in 19:34.8.

Columbia City claimed the boys NE8 title with 62 points, led by winner Austin Hall in 16:00.0. Bellmont was second with 75 points, led by second-place individual Deion Guise in 16:11.1.

East Noble won the girls title with 35 points, led by freshman Addison Lindsey, who won in 18:48.1. Leo finished second as a team and Huntington North third, paced by Addison Wiley, who took second place in 19:18.4.

Bluffton won the boys ACAC title for the first time since 2000, paced by winner Tyler Godwin in 17:26.4. South Adams won the girls race with 48 points, led by winner McKenzie Sturwold in 19:35.2.

The Angola boys won their first NECC cross country title and Hornets senior Izaiah Steury broke the meet record by running 15:11. The Angola girls also claimed a title by putting six runners in the top 25.

– Journal Gazette