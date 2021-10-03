Carroll able to count on 'tenacious' defense

In 2020, the Carroll defense was something of an afterthought next to an offense that scored at least 40 points seven times out of 10 games. This year, the Charger offense is just as explosive, but the defense has morphed into a force to be reckoned with in its own right.

After giving up 38 points in an opening week loss to Bishop Luers, the Chargers (6-1) have surrendered only 13.7 points per game, including a pair of shutouts. That stretch of excellence culminated Friday in a 17-10 victory over Homestead (4-3) in which the Spartans gained only 3.1 yards per carry and completed less than 50% of their passes.

“There's three (Homestead) possessions in the red zone and we hold them to one touchdown,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “That says a lot about our defense and our defensive staff, the way they've gotten these guys together to play, to understand the scheme that we've implemented in the offseason. The kids are just playing fast, they're playing tenacious and they're flying to the ball.”

The Chargers defense also set up one of the Carroll touchdowns. Justin Anderson intercepted a slant pass in Homestead territory and returned it 25 yards to the Spartan 9. On the first play of the ensuing drive, the Chargers scored to go up 14-0.

Bishop Luers relishes victory

Bishop Luers (7-0) kept its dreams of a perfect season intact by winning 41-38 over Bishop Dwenger on Friday. But the Knights also became the first Luers team to beat the Saints since 2015 – when current seniors were just seventh graders.

Receiver Brody Glenn said he's wanted to beat these particular Saints for a long time.

“The middle school I went to, their feeder schools, St. Charles and St. Vincent, they kind of took it to us all those years. So I've been bullied by them the entire way,” Glenn said. “I'm great friends with some of the guys on that team, but this game was a big deal. Luers hasn't won in a while, they took it to us all these years, and it was nice to get a win in a special year.”

Bishop Luers coach Kyle Lindsay said the game was a great opportunity for the Knights to show how much they've grown.

“I'm really happy for our seniors in particular. It's a group that has obviously not beaten Dwenger – at any level,” Lindsay said. “It's a group that didn't win a football game their freshman year. For them to be where we're at today is an incredible feeling.”

Running proves the difference

The North Side passing game was solid in its 29-26 victory over South Side. Donovan Williams completed of 12 of 23 passes for 160 yards with two touchdowns to Tae Johnson.

But Johnson was quick to credit the running game for the come-from-behind victory, capped by a 3-yard Jontae Lambert touchdown with 1:51 remaining and a Lambert run for a 2-point conversion at South Side. Lambert had 165 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our run game was working very well,” Johnson said. “Our quarterback was getting pressure, so our coaches said, 'Let's stick to the run.' Our running back got us in there so it was just following our running game, that's what worked the best.”