Spartans pleased to finish in 2nd

CARMEL – The Homestead Spartans beat the darkness at Prairie View Golf Club on Saturday, concluding their final round of the IHSAA girls golf state finals just fast enough to raise the state runner-up trophy before nightfall.

Homestead entered the second round trailing leader Evansville North by 15 strokes, but the Spartans, Huskies and playing partner Castle had the last five tee times of the day. Just as the three teams began their rounds, a heavy downpour began and all golfers were ordered off the course for a two-hour delay.

That meant the leading teams played most of the round on a drastically wetter, slower course – and played their final holes as dusk approached.

“I think we put in a really great fight today, and I’m proud of us,” said senior Madison Dabagia, who finished fourth as an individual at 4 over after shooting 2-over 74 both rounds. During the medal presentation, the announcer recognized Dabagia for finishing in the top five at the state finals in each of her four years in high school, which no Indiana girls golfer had accomplished since 1999.

Evansville North shot 302 on Friday and 304 on Saturday to win with a two-day score of 30-over 606, notching their second straight state title and sixth in eight years.

Homestead was just three strokes off of the Huskies’ Saturday pace, carding a 307 for the second round, but finished 18 strokes behind at 624 – four strokes better than the Spartans’ runner-up finish last year. Homestead has finished first or second in three straight state tournaments.

“I’m really proud of this team, especially given our rankings this year in the state,” said senior Simone Senk, referring to the fact that Homestead was tied for sixth in the final regular season coaches poll. “And I think we’ve constantly been doubted this entire year. So I think finishing second to an amazing team, and giving it our best, especially on the second day, I couldn’t be prouder.”

Senk shot a 72 on Saturday and finished tied for fifth at 5 over for the weekend. It was her best performance in four state finals appearances by both place and score.

Macy Beeson of Lapel was the individual medalist for the second straight year, shooting a 70 in the first round and a 74 on Saturday to finish at even par. Chloe Johnson of Evansville North also shot a 70 on Friday, but on the 18th green on Saturday she had a relatively short putt for par that would’ve left her tied with Beeson after 36 holes – but the ball lipped out and came to rest a fraction of an inch away. She finished second overall at 1 over.

The rest of the Homestead team – all sophomores – each finished in the top half of the field: Cassidy Ayres shot a 79 on Saturday and finished tied for 29th at 18 over. Scarlett Senk shot 83 then 82 to finish 33rd at 21 over, and Eliza Saal, whose score did not count in Homestead’s team tally, was 25 over and tied for 42nd.

“I thought we played solid golf, we played mature golf, smart golf, so I was just really proud of the way we played today,” coach Rod Parker said. “And our younger kids, I thought played very solid all weekend, but especially today. Our sophomores, I thought, put up really solid numbers.

DeKalb junior Lillie Cone, who was participating in the state finals for the first time after qualifying as an individual, shot an 87 on Friday but improved by 11 strokes in the second round, shooting a 76 to finish tied for 31st at 19 over. Carroll’s Marissa GeRue, a sophomore making her second trip to the state finals, played with Cone on the second day and finished at 22 over, tied for 34th.

vjacobsen@jg.net