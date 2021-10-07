Girls Soccer Sectional Roundup: Bishop Dwenger scores two in OT to advance

Bishop Dwenger girls soccer, the reigning Class 2A state champion, is headed to the Class 3A East Noble sectional finals after beating Snider 3-1 on Thursday. The Saints (12-5) and Panthers (9-8) were tied at 1 at the end of regulation, but an Avery Ledo goal assisted by Callie Burns in overtime gave Dwenger the lead, and Leah Reese scored a second overtime goal to provide the Saints with some extra breathing room.

Burns also assisted the first Bishop Dwenger goal scored by Emma Farrar, which gave the Saints a 1-0 lead. Snider's tying goal was scored by Alli Snyder-Doctor on a header off a free kick taken by Layla Hunek.

In the second semifinal of the evening, Carroll (8-4-5) easily beat East Noble (4-10), 5-0. Bishop Dwenger and Carroll will meet in the East Noble sectional finals. All local girls sectional finals will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday unless otherwise stated, following boys soccer sectional finals held at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Class 3A Warsaw Sectional: Both Warsaw sectional semifinals were blowouts, as Warsaw (11-6-1) beat Wayne (7-9) 9-0 and No. 2 Homestead (17-0) beat Huntington North (12-5) 8-0. Warsaw built up a 6-0 lead in the first half, and Homestead scored four goals in both halves of their game. The Tigers and Spartans will meet in Saturday's finals.

Class 2A West Noble Sectional: DeKalb beat West Noble (5-8-2) 2-0 in the first sectional semifinal Thursday. Hope Lewis scored both goals on penalty kicks, one in each half. The Barons (11-6-1) will face NorthWood in the sectional final.

Class 2A Concordia Sectional: In the first semifinal of the afternoon, Concordia (10-7-1) rolled past Tippecanoe Valley (1-10), winning 8-0. In the second match, No. 10 Leo (16-0-2) beat Columbia City (9-7) 3-0 to advance to a final matchup with the Cadets. All three Lions goals came in the second half.

Class 2A Bellmont Sectional: Bellmont (11-7) scored two goals in both halves to beat Norwell (7-8-2) 4-0 in the first semifinal of the day. Sophomore Carly Gilbert scored three of those goals and assisted the fourth by Rialey Cox, and Kenzie Fuelling assisted on one goal. Marion (3-7) beat Heritage (2-12-3) 1-0 and will face Bellmont in Saturday's final.

Class A Blackhawk Christian Sectional: Sage Martin scored the only goal of the first semifinal to power the Braves (5-9-2) past Bishop Luers (2-13) in a 1-0 victory. No. 4 Canterbury (8-6-2) beat Woodlan (8-5-2) 5-1 in the second semifinal. Blackhawk Christian and Canterbury will meet in Saturday's sectional final.

Class A Westview Sectional: No. 19 Lakewood Park Christian (9-1-1) beat Lakeland Christian (3-10) 4-1 in the second sectional semifinal at Westview on Thursday. Sam Hartz scored two goals for the Panthers while Frannie Talarico and Maddie Beck scored one each. Lakewood Park will play Westview in the final on Saturday.

