'20 no fluke for Norwell

OSSIAN – For anyone who thought Norwell's 10-2 season in 2020 was a one-off, the product of a strong senior class that wouldn't be matched for years to come, the 2021 Knights have already given their rebuttal.

Norwell is 6-1 and second in the Northeast 8 through seven games, exactly where it was at this point last season. The Knights are giving up 10.3 points per game, making them the stingiest defense in the conference, and they beat DeKalb 42-0 for their third shutout of the year on Friday – the second straight game in which they held an opponent scoreless.

It's a mirror image of last season, when Norwell's third shutout came with a 50-0 win over the Barons in Week 7.

“We were really excited about the kids we have coming in, and we knew they could play bigger roles. We knew there would be some growing pains, but they've grown up a lot quicker than we thought they would,” coach Josh Gerber said of his Knights, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A in the coaches and media polls. “Probably more than anything, it's how they've grasped the team concept. It's not a bunch of individuals this year, it's not 11 individuals, but we're functioning as a team and as a unit, and I think it really shows defensively.

“We probably don't have anyone leading the conference in any statistical categories, but we have a lot of guys who know their role and execute their role well.”

Gerber's instinct about players leading the statistical categories wasn't exactly accurate: Norwell junior Luke Graft leads the NE8 in total offense (1,063 yards) and is the only player in the conference with more than 1,000 rushing yards (1,021). Leo holds the conference lead in team rushing with 2,619 yards to Norwell's 2,205.

It's in the team categories where the Knights truly shine: They lead the conference in total defense (185.29 yards per game), rushing defense (132.29) and pass defense. Norwell has given up only 53 passing yards per game and one – just one – touchdown pass all season.

In fact, if you take out Norwell's Week 3 blowout at the hands of Leo, which the Lions won 41-7, the Knights have given up just 31 points in total, the equivalent of 5.17 per game.

And by and large, Norwell has been able to play as if that Leo loss hadn't happened, refusing to let that disappointment derail the season. The Knights reestablished their credentials as one of the best teams in the conference by shutting out East Noble 17-0 in Week 6.

“We came out with a lot of energy, we were just pumped,” said Blake Haiflich, a senior outside linebacker, of the victory over East Noble.

Gerber said that the first drive against East Noble, a seven-minute effort that ended in a touchdown, erased whatever questions the team may have had after the loss to Leo.

“I think they kind of doubted themselves after Leo. We got off to a horrible start (against Leo), and they just handed it to us,” Gerber said. “To be able to start well against a quality team was big for our kids, they felt like they could belong and they didn't look back from that point on.”

The Knights are hoping this season's déjà vu ends in the postseason, and that this year's state tournament run culminates in a sectional title, which would be the team's first since 2014. In each of the last two years, Norwell's season has come to an end with a sectional loss to Concordia.

“We've never made our emphasis on winning one game or winning the conference. We've talked about winning the sectional and moving on in the postseason,” Gerber said. “We're not the smallest team in our conference, but we're the next smallest. For us to be able to go through a seven-game conference schedule, stay healthy and run the table undefeated is not going to happen very often. ... So we're going to try to hang our hat on getting better every week and getting ready for the sectional.”

