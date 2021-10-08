Teams hit season's home stretch

We are in the final stretch of the regular season with Week 8 to be played tonight. Many of the conference races have been settled (so long as front-runners avoid upsets), but there could well be a few surprises in the final two weeks of the regular season. Let's take a look at where the best teams stand:

Class 5A, 6A

1. Carroll (6-1): The Chargers knocked off Homestead in last week's rivalry week, the first time Carroll has been victorious in the last eight meetings. (No change from last week.)

2. Snider (5-1): The Panthers extended their win streak to four games in last Friday's win over Northrop, and they kept alive a win streak over the rival Bruins that stretches back to the 1999 sectional opener. (No change.)

3. Warsaw (6-1): The Tigers might not play in a conference as rough and tumble as the SAC, but you have to be impressed by a team that has outscored NLC opponents by a combined 127-10 over the last three weeks. (Up one spot.)

4. Homestead (4-3): On the field, the Spartans look a lot more competitive than their 4-3 record. They've beaten the teams below them in the standings (and Bishop Dwenger), and their three losses have come by a combined 13 points, but they just haven't been able to snag a big win against the cream of the crop. (Down one.)

5. Bishop Dwenger (4-3): Unlike Homestead, the Saints have suffered two losses that weren't really competitive. But Dwenger looked significantly better than it has all season in a close loss to Bishop Luers last Friday. Saints faithful should be excited by the performance of junior QB Bohde Dickerson. (No change.)

Class 3A, 4A

1. Leo (7-0): The Lions are now two wins away from a perfect regular season, which would be the first time Leo has gone 9-0 since 2013. (No change.)

2. Norwell (6-1): The Knights have pitched consecutive shutouts of East Noble and DeKalb, the first time Norwell has held opponents scoreless in back-to-back weeks since the first two games of the 2005 season. (No change.)

3. East Noble (4-2): East Noble ended a two-game slide with a 19-16 win over Columbia City. Although the offense sputtered in the first half against Leo and was shut out by Norwell, the Knights still lead the league in total offense at 396.8 yards per game. (No change.)

4. New Haven (3-4): The Bulldogs are on a win streak after two victories in a row! Is a 42-14 win over Bellmont a sign New Haven has put it all together? (Up one.)

5. Columbia City (4-3): The Eagles lost a close one to East Noble last week, and the road will only get tougher with matchups against Leo and Norwell to end the season. (Down one.)

Class A, 2A

1. Bishop Luers (7-0): The Knights will be heavy favorites against South Side tonight, and the most notable feature of the matchup is that Luers QB Carson Clark needs just 46 yards to surpass fellow Knight James Knapke, who finished with 5,983, for the SAC career passing record. (No change.)

2. Eastside (7-0): The Blazers have been feasting on some of the weaker teams in the NECC. They'll get a bigger challenge tonight from 6-1 Central Noble. (No change.)

3. Adams Central (6-1): The Flying Jets are third in the state for average margin of victory, beating opponents by 41 points per game. (No change.)

4. Churubusco (5-2): Central Noble was aiming to upset the balance of power in the NECC, but the Eagles handed the Cougars their first loss last week. (Up one.)

5. Central Noble (6-1): The Cougars suffered their first loss in the first of three challenging games to finish the season. Things won't get any easier against Eastside.

