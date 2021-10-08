The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am

    Week 8 High School Football Picks

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger (4-3) at Snider (5-1): The Saints' offense was clicking last Friday in a way it hasn't for much of the season, but will it be enough to beat a Snider team that has also improved this season and is desperately fighting for an SAC title?

    Pick: Snider

    Central Noble (6-1) at Eastside (7-0): This would be an even bigger game if the Cougars had managed to knock off Churubusco last week. Central Noble has put together a strong season against the NECC, but Eastside has yet to be outplayed this year.

    Pick: Eastside

    Columbia City (4-3) at Leo (7-0): The Eagles are trying to avoid the late-season trouble they've run into in recent years. The Leo offense has fooled the NE8, and it's hard to imagine Columbia City breaking that pattern. 

    Pick: Leo

    New Haven (3-4) at East Noble (4-2): The Bulldogs are on a two-game win streak, but East Noble has a few more impressive wins and not as many concerning losses as New Haven.

    Pick: East Noble

    vjacobsen@jg.net 

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story