Week 8 High School Football Picks

Bishop Dwenger (4-3) at Snider (5-1): The Saints' offense was clicking last Friday in a way it hasn't for much of the season, but will it be enough to beat a Snider team that has also improved this season and is desperately fighting for an SAC title?

Pick: Snider

Central Noble (6-1) at Eastside (7-0): This would be an even bigger game if the Cougars had managed to knock off Churubusco last week. Central Noble has put together a strong season against the NECC, but Eastside has yet to be outplayed this year.

Pick: Eastside

Columbia City (4-3) at Leo (7-0): The Eagles are trying to avoid the late-season trouble they've run into in recent years. The Leo offense has fooled the NE8, and it's hard to imagine Columbia City breaking that pattern.

Pick: Leo

New Haven (3-4) at East Noble (4-2): The Bulldogs are on a two-game win streak, but East Noble has a few more impressive wins and not as many concerning losses as New Haven.

Pick: East Noble

