Leo runs all over Columbia City

Leo continued its dominant run through the regular with another ground-based blowout, beating visiting Columbia City 52-7 on Friday behind a rushing attack that rolled up 466 yards on 13.7 per rush. Running back Mason Sheron had 249 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries and added a 54-yard touchdown reception.

The Class 4A No. 2 Lions (8-0) moved one win away from their first perfect regular season since 2013 and clinched a share of their second straight Northeast 8 championship.

Leo led 24-0 after the first quarter thanks to touchdown runs of 72 and 68 yards from Sheron and a 3-yard rushing score from Kaeden Miller. Quarterback Jackson Barbour ran 44 yards to paydirt in the second quarter, then completed his only pass of the night to Sheron for the long touchdown. The running back made it 45-0 at halftime with a 60-yard touchdown run.

Columbia City (4-4) scored its lone touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Greg Bolt to Stratton Fuller. The Eagles have lost three in a row.

BISHOP LUERS 50, SOUTH SIDE 0: At Luers, the Class 2A No. 1 Knights (8-0) pitched their second shutout in three games and moved one win from an SAC title. Quarterback Carson Clark surpassed fellow Knight James Knapke for the conference's career passing yards record.

EASTSIDE 42, CENTRAL NOBLE 0: At Butler, the Class 2A No. 5 Blazers (8-0) kept hope alive for their first undefeated regular season since at least 1994 thanks to a four-touchdown night from Laban Davis, who threw for one score and ran for three others. He had 111 rushing yards and 125 through the air. Central Noble (6-2) suffered its second straight loss.

CARROLL 69, CONCORDIA 7: At Concordia, the Chargers (7-1) won their seventh in a row behind a 42-point second quarter. Quarterback Jeff Becker accounted for five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing. Carroll scored nine touchdowns in the first half.

NORWELL 17, HUNTINGTON NORTH 7: At Ossian, Luke Graft ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and the Class 3A No. 8 Knights (7-1) scored the game's final 17 points to win their fifth in a row.

ADAMS CENTRAL 56, BLUFFTON 0: At Bluffton, the Class A No. 3 Flying Jets (7-1) got three touchdowns from Alex Currie and two from Nick Neunschwander to win their sixth straight.