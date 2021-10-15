Carroll rolls, grabs share of SAC title

Jeffrey Becker and Luke Carmody helmed the Carroll football team to its eighth straight victory – this one was 59-0 over Wayne on Friday night – as the Chargers earned a share of the SAC title with Snider and Bishop Luers.

The Chargers (8-1, all in conference) haven’t been defeated since the opening 38-31 loss to Luers, which fell 27-15 to Snider on Friday to set up the co-championships on the SAC regular season’s final night.

At Carroll, Becker completed 5 of 10 passes for 137 yards with two touchdowns, and he also rushed for 48 yards.

Carmody rushed 11 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers, ranked seventh in the Class 6A media poll. Nate Starks added another two touchdowns, and 46 yards, on eight carries.

Alex Smith intercepted two passes for Carroll.

For Wayne (2-7, 2-7), Lamarion Nelson rushed 22 times for 61 yards.

LEO 14, DEKALB 0: At Waterloo, Kaeden Miller had an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Carson Hoeppner had a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, as the Lions offense didn’t attempt a pass and outperformed the Barons’ 339-95 in yards.

Mason Sheron had 19 carries for 132 yards for the Lions (9-0, 7-0), who are back-to-back champions of the Northeast 8 conference and ranked second in the Class 4A media and coaches polls.

Hoeppner had 16 carries for 126 yards and Miller six carries for 34 yards, as Tanner Jackson and Landen Livingston had five tackles apiece against the Barons (1-7, 1-6).

HOMESTEAD 48, SOUTH SIDE 0: At Homestead, Peyton Slaven completed 14 of 20 passes for 251 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Spartans (6-3, 6-3).

Nate Anderson had five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown and Grady Swing added five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Breven Adams rushed 10 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns, as the Spartans, ranked 14th in the Class 6A coaches poll, racked up 447 yards of offense to the 109 of the Archers (1-7, 1-7).

EASTSIDE 49, ANGOLA 14: At Butler, Laban Davis rushed for 207 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries, and he completed 4 of 10 passes for 62 yards. Dax Holman had two rushing touchdowns for the Blazers (9-0, 4-0), ranked fourth in the Class 2A media poll.

For Angola (2-7, 1-4), Tyler Call completed 3 of 11 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown – to Conner Tonkel – plus an interception. Finley Hasselman rushed 18 times for 47 yards.

ADAMS CENTRAL 62, WOODLAN 0: At Monroe, Blake Heyerly gained 158 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, as the ACAC-champion Flying Jets (8-1, 6-0) outgained the Warriors 367 yards to 16 on the ground. Alex Currie had six rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Black had seven carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, and he passed for another for Adams Central, No. 2 in the Class A coaches poll.

CONCORD 26, WARSAW 22: In Elkhart, Concord (8-1, 7-0), ranked seventh in the Class 5A media poll, won the Northern Lakes Conference title by thwarting the ninth-ranked team in Class 6A – the Tigers (7-2, 6-1).

BLUFFTON 33, LAKELAND 29: In LaGrange, Lukas Hunt completed 12 of 27 passes for 247 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed 13 times for 63 yards and three touchdowns, for the Tigers (4-5, 3-4) against the Lakers (3-6, 2-3).