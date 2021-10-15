Conference titles on line as season hits final week

The final week of the regular season is here, and the SAC and Northern Lakes Conference races will each reach a crescendo as Snider travels to undefeated Bishop Luers, and Warsaw and Concord meet with identical 6-0 conference records.

Class 5A, 6A

1. Carroll (7-1): The Chargers led Concordia 63-0 at the end of the first half last week. No messing around here, as Carroll has now won seven straight. (No change from last week)

2. Snider (6-1): Anyone who stuck around after the lightning delay last week saw the Panthers' passing game slice open the Bishop Dwenger defense. They're exactly where they've been working to be all season: entering Week 9 with a shot at a conference title. (No change)

3. Warsaw (7-1): Warsaw beat Concord in Week 9 last year, winning 35-17 to claim their first NLC title in nearly a generation. (No change)

4. Homestead (5-3): The two-time defending SAC champs will have to turn over the Victory Bell, but there is a scenario where the Spartans could come out of this regular season having lost only lost to conference champs. (No change)

5. Bishop Dwenger (4-4): The Saints will be traveling to Spuller Stadium for the second straight week after falling 33-22 to Snider last week. A win over Northrop would allow Dwenger to finish the regular season with a winning record. (No change)

Class 3A, 4A

1. Leo (8-0): In last week's win over Columbia City, the Lions held their opponent to a touchdown or less for the third time this season and scored 50 points or more for a fourth time. DeKalb is now all that stands between them and a perfect regular season. (No change)

2. Norwell (7-1): Luke Graft rushed for 213 yards against Huntington North last week. He and the rest of the Knights will catch Columbia City on a four-game losing streak. (No change)

3. East Noble (5-2): The Knights knocked New Haven back into the loss column and are now on a two-game win streak of their own. They will face Bellmont this week. (No change)

4. New Haven (3-5): The Bulldogs were humbled by East Noble last week, but a visit from Huntington North is a great dress rehearsal for a trip to Huntington North in the first round of the sectional. (No change)

5. Columbia City (4-4): Leo ran past the Eagles last week. They have a chance to salvage a disappointing second half with a visit from Norwell. (No change)

Class A, 2A

1. Bishop Luers (8-0): Carson Clark is now the SAC's career passing leader at 6,215 yards, bypassing his quarterback coach and Bishop Luers alum, James Knapke. Not bad for the smallest school in the conference. (No change)

2. Eastside (8-0): The Blazers held 6-1 Central Noble scoreless last week, the third time they've shut out an opponent this season. They've allowed a total of six points in the last three weeks. (No change)

3. Adams Central (7-1): Speaking of shutouts, the Jets pitched their second straight against Bluffton last week. Adams Central has allowed 41 points this season – 21 of those to East Noble. (No change)

4. Churubusco (6-2): I guess we're still speaking of shutouts, since the Eagles beat West Noble 35-0 last week. That's the third in four games, with just 12 points allowed since their Week 4 loss to Eastside. (No change)

5. South Adams (6-2): The Starfires have taken their lumps, but only against the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in Class A (Adams Central and Monroe Central). (Not ranked last week)

