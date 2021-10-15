Week 9 High School Football Picks

Snider (6-1) at Bishop Luers (8-0): The Panthers have won this meeting in each of the last nine seasons, as you might expect from a program that is often a 5A or 6A power matched up against a Class 2A team, albeit one with 11 state titles. The Knights are seventh in the state in scoring and their defense has forced 18 turnovers, and they also seem to have a special talent for a big pass or interception when the team needs it most.

Pick: Bishop Luers

Warsaw (7-1) at Concord (7-1): The Tigers are also playing in a Northern Lakes Conference winner-take-all Week 9 game. The Minutemen have home-field advantage, but the Tigers have the experience of winning this same matchup last season. I'm taking the Warsaw run game.

Pick: Warsaw

Norwell (7-1) at Columbia City (4-4): The Norwell defense has given up one touchdown in the last three weeks, and Columbia City has lost three straight. The Eagles lost a close one to East Noble, but even so, it's hard to see them snapping their slide against the Knights this week.

Pick: Norwell

Bishop Dwenger (4-4) at Northrop (3-5): The Bruins are coming off a win over North Side, while the Saints have gone 1-4 over the last five weeks. Still, Bishop Dwenger has shown glimpses of a team that could be dangerous.

Pick: Bishop Dwenger

Last week: 4-0Season: 22-11

vjacobsen@jg.net