Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am
Highlights
Scoreboard
Bishop Dwenger 42, Northrop 21
Snider 27, Bishop Luers 15
Homestead 48, South Side 0
Carroll 59, Wayne 0
Eastside 49, Angola 14
East Noble 56, Bellmont 7
Bluffton 33, Lakeland 29
Churubusco 26, Fairfield 0
Central Noble 8, Garrett 0
Heritage 39, Jay County 7
New Haven 57, Huntington N. 27
Leo 14, DeKalb 0
Norwell 23, Columbia City 13
West Noble 26, Prairie Heights 12
South Adams 49, Southern Wells 6
Concord 26, Warsaw 22
Goshen 28, Wawasee 25
Adams Central 62, Woodlan 0
Today
Lake Station at Fremont, 1 p.m.
Peak performers
LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE
207 rushing yards, 5 TDs
CARSON HOEPPNER, LEO
126 rushing yards, TD
LUKE CARMODY, CARROLL
100 rushing yards, 3 TDs
BLAKE HEYERLY, ADAMS CENTRAL
158 rushing yards, 3 TDs
PEYTON SLAVEN, HOMESTEAD
251 passing yards, 3 TDs
LUKAS HUNT, BLUFFTON
310 total yards, 4 TDs
CHASE GIBSON, BLUFFTON
184 receiving yards
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story