    Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am

    Highlights

    Scoreboard

    Bishop Dwenger 42, Northrop 21

    Snider 27, Bishop Luers 15

    Homestead 48, South Side 0

    Carroll 59, Wayne 0

    Eastside 49, Angola 14

    East Noble 56, Bellmont 7

    Bluffton 33, Lakeland 29

    Churubusco 26, Fairfield 0

    Central Noble 8, Garrett 0

    Heritage 39, Jay County 7

    New Haven 57, Huntington N. 27

    Leo 14, DeKalb 0

    Norwell 23, Columbia City 13

    West Noble 26, Prairie Heights 12

    South Adams 49, Southern Wells 6

    Concord 26, Warsaw 22

    Goshen 28, Wawasee 25

    Adams Central 62, Woodlan 0

    Today

    Lake Station at Fremont, 1 p.m.

    Peak performers

    LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE

    207 rushing yards, 5 TDs

    CARSON HOEPPNER, LEO

    126 rushing yards, TD

    LUKE CARMODY, CARROLL

    100 rushing yards, 3 TDs

    BLAKE HEYERLY, ADAMS CENTRAL

    158 rushing yards, 3 TDs

    PEYTON SLAVEN, HOMESTEAD

    251 passing yards, 3 TDs

    LUKAS HUNT, BLUFFTON

    310 total yards, 4 TDs

    CHASE GIBSON, BLUFFTON

    184 receiving yards

