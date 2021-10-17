Carroll serves up 13th title in row

It will be hard for Kaley Matney to forget her final three points at Charger Fieldhouse.

The Carroll senior setter served up three straight aces to close out the third set against Snider on Saturday night and clinch the Class 4A Carroll Sectional 25-8, 25-2, 25-16.

It is the 13th straight sectional trophy for the Chargers.

“When coach (Holly Miller) starts chirping, it gets me all fired up. Those aces were directly derived from that,” Matney said. “When our team gets fired up, I get fired up, and aces just come from that.”

Matney’s back-to-back-to-back aces were a fitting way to end a match in which the Chargers servers dominated: Olivia Gisslen lead the team with five; Summer Hendershot, Ellie Frey and Matney all finished with three and Brenna Ginder had one.

The Chargers (22-9) won the first set comfortably, but after going up 9-2 in the second they really hit their stride, winning 17 straight points to go up 2-0. That meant Gisslen served 16 straight points, four of which were aces.

“We were serving well, that’s one of our strengths. We had them out of system, and when they’re out of system we could do about anything we wanted to,” Miller said of her team’s play in the second set. “Things just seemed to click for us that set.”

After a one-sided second set, Carroll wasn’t able to quite shake the Panthers (10-25) in the third, and at one point a Carroll attack error cut the Chargers lead to 17-15 – which made a 4-0 run to end the match and the three straight aces by Matney all the more welcome for Carroll.

“Especially with the way Snider responded in that third set, obviously it got kind of heated, the tension was there,” Miller said. “For (Matney) to go back and serve like she did was the icing on the cake. I’m happy for her to end her career at the fieldhouse that way.”

Matney also led the team with nine kills, and Frey had seven. Gisslen had 16 assists and Matney had 11. Ginder led the team with 14 digs. Emma Forte had three blocks.

The Chargers advance to the regional semifinals in Noblesville on Saturday morning, where they will play No. 9 Fishers (21-5), the winner of the Westfield Sectional.

“Sometimes I think when you win a lot, you take it for granted. So we talked about it, this is an honor, we’re in the Sweet 16 now,” Miller said of her team’s long streak of sectional titles. “You always respect your opponent, but I think they have fought so hard this summer, they’ve worked hard, and it was great to watch it all come together.”

