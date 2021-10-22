High School Football: Sectional Picks

Class 4A – Sectional 19

Leo (9-0) at East Noble (6-2): The Lions say they need to avoid penalties and turnovers to give themselves the best chance to win this game. The Knights say they need to tackle better and match the physicality of Leo's offensive line. All those goals are easier said than done, but matching up against Leo's offensive line might be the toughest thing to ask any football team in the area.

Pick: Leo

Class A – Sectional 44

Adams Central (8-1) at Churubusco (7-2): Both teams finished the season strong, but you have to be impressed by the Jets, who have already met three teams ranked high in Class A and 2A and came to play each time.

Pick: Adams Central

Class 2A – Sectional 35

Bluffton (4-5) at Eastside (9-0): These teams met in the first round of the sectional tournament in 2020, and the Blazers won big, 40-7. The Tigers have won three of their last four, but they're also giving up 26 points a game, which suggests they could struggle against Eastside and Laban Davis, who has 1,180 passing yards and 1,226 rushing yards.

Pick: Eastside

Last Week: 2-2, Season: 24-13

vjacobsen@jg.net