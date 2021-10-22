Rankings complete as teams set for sectionals

After nine weeks, the regular season has come to a close, and northeast Indiana high school football teams are preparing for the start of the state tournament today (or, in the case of the Warsaw Tigers, waiting two weeks until they get to join the dance).

This will be the final power poll of the season, so let's see where some of our best teams stand.

Class 5A, 6A

1. Carroll (8-1): The Chargers are the proud co-owners of the SAC victory bell, not to mention the longest winning streak of any team in the conference at eight games. (No change from last week.)

2. Snider (7-1): The Panthers, also SAC co-champs, became the first team to beat Bishop Luers this year. (No change.)

4. Homestead (6-3): The Spartans finish the regular season with three loses – all by a touchdown or less, and all three to an SAC co-champion. (Up one.)

4. Warsaw (7-2): The Tigers narrowly lost a chance to take home their second straight NLC title with a 26-22 loss to Class 5A No. 6 Concord (8-1). They are idle for two weeks as they received the rare double-bye to the sectional finals in three-team Sectional 3. (Down one.)

5. Bishop Dwenger (5-4): The Saints beat Northrop 42-21 to conclude the regular season with a winning record. The Saints have an offense that improved as the season went on and a first-round sectional meeting with North Side, so there could still be good things to come. (No change.)

Class 3A, 4A

1. Leo (9-0): The Lions are looking for their first postseason win over East Noble in school history. (No change.)

2. Norwell (8-1): The Knights are on an eight-game winning streak and are by far the favorites in Sectional 27, with John Harrell's website giving them a 62.48% chance of claiming a sectional title. (No change.)

3. East Noble (6-2): Ending the regular season against New Haven and Bellmont seems to be what the doctor ordered. (No change.)

4. New Haven (4-5): The Bulldogs beat Huntington North 57-27 last week. They'll be at the Vikings field Friday as the teams meet for the second week in a row, but will home field be enough for Huntington North turn the tables? (No change.)

5. Wayne (2-7): This is the first appearance in this poll for the Generals, who didn't come away with many SAC wins but did come within one touchdown of Northrop and North Side and scored 27 points on Bishop Dwenger and 26 on Bishop Luers. Watch out for Lamarion Nelson (1,378 rushing yards) as Wayne opens the sectional tournament against Marion. (Joins poll this week.)

Class A, 2A

1. Bishop Luers (8-1): The Knights didn't come away with a perfect SAC season, but that shouldn't overshadow an impressive regular season that has only prepared Bishop Luers for what looks like another long playoff run. (No change.)

2. Eastside (9-0): The NECC isn't quite the SAC in terms of competition, but the Blazers have a perfect record and are allowing just over a touchdown a game, even after facing IFCA Class A No. 2 Adams Central. (No change.)

3. Adams Central (8-1): It's a testament to the strength of small-school football in the area that the Jets are ranked here. Aside from the narrow loss to Eastside, the Jets have given up a grand total of 20 points. (No change.)

4. Churubusco (7-2): Adams Central's reward for a great regular season is a first-round matchup with an Eagles team that has shutout four of their last five opponents. (No change.)

5. South Adams (7-2): This edition of the Starfires isn't as show-stopping as last year's state finalists, but they've gotten the job done with runaway victories in each of the last three weeks. (No change.)

