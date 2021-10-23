Bulldogs get past Vikings on late defensive play

Just one week after New Haven defeated Huntington North by 30 points, the Bulldogs found themselves in a much bigger fight Friday in a Class 4A sectional opener against the Vikings in Huntington. New Haven stopped a conversion try with 1:40 remaining to eke out a 35-34 victory, just after Cam McCarver scored his third touchdown of the night to bring Huntington North (2-8) within one point.

Jakar Williams threw three touchdowns and rushed for another for New Haven (5-5).

Class 4A

COLUMBIA CITY 48, ANGOLA 12: In Columbia City, Gregory Bolt and Ethan Sievers both scored two touchdowns for the host Eagles (5-5), who will travel to Northridge for a semifinal Friday.

DELTA 56, SOUTH SIDE 18: In Muncie, the Eagles converted five turnovers into 35 points. Larrenz Tabron threw two touchdowns to Quincy English for the Archers (1-8).

WAYNE 27, MARION 13: At Wayne Stadium, the Generals gave coach Sherwood Haydock his 200th career coaching victory. Wayne will travel to Delta on Friday.

Class 3A

JIMTOWN 31, WEST NOBLE 21: In Elkhart, the host Jimmies used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past the Chargers. Braxton Pruitt notched a 20-yard touchdown run and a 6-yard scoring reception for West Noble (4-6).

NORWELL 56, MACONAQUAH 0: In Bunker Hill, Luke Graft scored thrice, Jon Colbert scored twice and the No. 8 Knights blanked the host Braves. Norwell (9-1) intercepted four Maconaquah passes on the night.

CONCORDIA 49, NORTHWESTERN 14: At Zollner Stadium, the Cadets invoked a running clock with 7:30 left in the third quarter, jumping ahead 41-6. Concordia (2-7) will host Norwell in semifinal play.

OAK HILL 63, BELLMONT 42: In Decatur, the Golden Eagles outscored the Braves 35-14 after seeing the first half end tied at 28. Chase Lenegar returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for Bellmont (1-9).

Class 2A

EASTSIDE 49, BLUFFTON 6: In Butler, Dax Holman rushed for three touchdowns, Laban Davis added 153 rushing yards and 178 passing yards on a 7-of-9 effort, and the No. 4 Blazers stayed perfect on the year. Lukas Hunt threw for 242 yards for Bluffton (4-6) but Eastside picked off six passes as a team.

CENTRAL NOBLE 49, WHITKO 0: In Albion, Will Hoover scored on runs of 94 and 34 yards for the Cougars (8-2). Central Noble will host Eastside in semifinal action. The Blazers posted a 42-0 victory over Central Noble on Oct. 8.

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 40, WOODLAN 27: In Woodburn, Cam Hall scored four times in the first half for the Panthers. Joe Reidy caught two Jake Snyder touchdown passes for the Warriors (3-7).

BISHOP LUERS 46, FAIRFIELD 8: At Shields Field, the No. 2 Knights handled the NECC Big Division champs, jumping ahead 40-0 at the half. Luers (9-1) travels to Prairie Heights next.

Class A

SOUTH ADAMS 44, MADISON-GRANT 18: In Fairmount, Jordan Hinshaw and Maverick Summersett both rushed for two Starfires scores. No. 7 South Adams (8-2) will get the chance to avenge one of its two losses Friday, hosting unbeaten and second-ranked Monroe Central.

TAYLOR 44, SOUTHERN WELLS 37: In Kokomo, Jay Patterson returned two kickoffs for touchdowns for the host Titans. The Raiders (0-10) posted more points against Taylor than they did in six ACAC games this season.