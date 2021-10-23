The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 23, 2021 7:30 am

    Friday's Indiana high-school football scores

    Associated Press

     

    PREP FOOTBALL

    Sectional Playoffs

    First Round

    Class 5A

    Sectional 10

    Concord 70, LaPorte 14

    S. Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14

    Sectional 12

    Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0

    Sectional 13

    Indpls Cathedral 56, Terre Haute North 0

    Sectional 16

    Floyd Central 39, Jeffersonville 20

    Class 4A

    Sectional 17

    Hobart 72, Griffith 10

    Lowell 41, Highland 7

    Sectional 18

    Culver Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 8

    Kankakee Valley 35, S. Bend Riley 6

    New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15, Logansport 14

    Sectional 19

    Columbia City 48, Angola 12

    DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

    Leo 32, E. Noble 29

    Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

    Sectional 20

    Delta 56, Ft. Wayne South 18

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 27, Marion 13

    Mississinewa 49, Jay Co. 0

    New Haven 35, Huntington North 34

    Sectional 21

    Connersville 14, Muncie Central 13

    Greenfield 43, New Castle 0

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Pendleton Hts. 28

    Richmond 32, Shelbyville 29

    Sectional 22

    Indpls Chatard 41, Frankfort 7

    Indpls Roncalli 47, Western 8

    Indpls Shortridge 18, Indpls Attucks 14

    Lebanon 42, Beech Grove 6

    Sectional 23

    E. Central 44, Greenwood 14

    Martinsville 33, Silver Creek 13

    Mooresville 68, Jennings Co. 0

    S. Dearborn 54, Madison 0

    Sectional 24

    Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Harrison 10

    Ev. Reitz 41, Boonville 34

    Northview 28, Jasper 14

    Class 3A

    Sectional 25

    Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

    Knox 37, Calumet Christian 16

    Sectional 26

    Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

    Jimtown 31, W. Noble 21

    Mishawaka Marian 49, S. Bend Washington 14

    Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

    Sectional 27

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Northwestern 14

    Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

    Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

    Peru 35, Heritage 8

    Sectional 28

    Guerin Catholic 21, Hamilton Hts. 20

    Indpls Brebeuf 24, W. Lafayette 14

    N. Montgomery 6, Yorktown 0

    Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 14

    Sectional 29

    Danville 41, Greencastle 7

    Indian Creek 36, Indpls Washington 18

    Indpls Ritter 57, Christel House Manual 0

    Tri-West 62, W. Vigo 12

    Sectional 30

    Brown Co. 47, Pike Central 20

    Edgewood 16, Washington 0

    Owen Valley 32, Sullivan 29

    Vincennes 48, Princeton 20

    Sectional 31

    Batesville 48, Rushville 26

    Brownstown 41, Scottsburg 0

    Greensburg 24, Charlestown 21

    Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 14

    Sectional 32

    Ev. Bosse 60, Corydon 10

    Gibson Southern 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 16

    Heritage Hills 31, N. Harrison 18

    Salem 28, Southridge 21, OT

    Class 2A

    Sectional 33

    Andrean 44, Wheeler 6

    Boone Grove 44, Hammond Noll 7

    Rensselaer 52, N. Newton 8

    Whiting 53, Bowman Academy 0

    Sectional 34

    Bremen 28, Manchester 13

    Delphi 28, Cass 20

    LaVille 29, Rochester 7

    Pioneer 40, Wabash 14

    Sectional 35

    Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

    Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

    Ft. Wayne Luers 46, Fairfield 8

    Prairie Hts. 40, Woodlan 27

    Sectional 36

    Alexandria 24, Elwood 19

    Eastbrook 56, Eastern (Greentown) 14

    Lapel 40, Frankton 18

    Tipton 42, Blackford 6

    Sectional 37

    Lafayette Catholic 53, S. Vermillion 20

    Monrovia 34, N. Putnam 15

    Southmont 21, Cascade 7

    Speedway 41, Seeger 12

    Sectional 38

    Centerville 49, Eastern Hancock 12

    Indpls Scecina 40, Heritage Christian 20

    Northeastern 42, Winchester 0

    Sectional 39

    Clarksville 41, Mitchell 20

    Paoli 50, Union Co. 0

    Providence 47, Switzerland Co. 0

    Triton Central 58, Eastern (Pekin) 0

    Sectional 40

    Ev. Mater Dei 42, Forest Park 6

    Linton 46, Tell City 13

    N. Knox 31, S. Spencer 14

    N. Posey 56, Crawford Co. 6

    Class 1A

    Sectional 41

    N. Judson def. Lake Station, forfeit

    S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Caston 6

    S. Newton 50, Culver 8

    Winamac 48, W. Central 14

    Sectional 42

    Carroll (Flora) 35, Frontier 0

    Clinton Prairie 20, Clinton Central 8

    Traders Point Christian 35, N. White 14

    Sectional 43

    Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

    S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

    Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

    Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

    Sectional 44

    Adams Central 25, Churubusco 15

    Northfield 35, Fremont 14

    Southwood 47, N. Miami 7

    Sectional 45

    Covington 46, Fountain Central 6

    Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

    Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

    S. Putnam 24, N. Vermillion 18

    Sectional 46

    Covenant Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 6

    Indpls Lutheran 69, Edinburgh 8

    Indpls Park Tudor 26, Sheridan 7

    Sectional 47

    Knightstown def. Cambridge City, forfeit

    Milan 40, Oldenburg 0

    N. Decatur 58, S. Decatur 19

    Tri 53, Hagerstown 6

    Sectional 48

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 18, Perry Central 14

    Springs Valley 27, N. Daviess 6

    Tecumseh 44, Eastern (Greene) 0

    W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Academy 0

     

