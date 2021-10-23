Saturday, October 23, 2021 7:30 am
Friday's Indiana high-school football scores
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Sectional Playoffs
First Round
Class 5A
Sectional 10
Concord 70, LaPorte 14
S. Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14
Sectional 12
Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0
Sectional 13
Indpls Cathedral 56, Terre Haute North 0
Sectional 16
Floyd Central 39, Jeffersonville 20
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Hobart 72, Griffith 10
Lowell 41, Highland 7
Sectional 18
Culver Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 8
Kankakee Valley 35, S. Bend Riley 6
New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15, Logansport 14
Sectional 19
Columbia City 48, Angola 12
DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14
Leo 32, E. Noble 29
Northridge 28, NorthWood 7
Sectional 20
Delta 56, Ft. Wayne South 18
Ft. Wayne Wayne 27, Marion 13
Mississinewa 49, Jay Co. 0
New Haven 35, Huntington North 34
Sectional 21
Connersville 14, Muncie Central 13
Greenfield 43, New Castle 0
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Pendleton Hts. 28
Richmond 32, Shelbyville 29
Sectional 22
Indpls Chatard 41, Frankfort 7
Indpls Roncalli 47, Western 8
Indpls Shortridge 18, Indpls Attucks 14
Lebanon 42, Beech Grove 6
Sectional 23
E. Central 44, Greenwood 14
Martinsville 33, Silver Creek 13
Mooresville 68, Jennings Co. 0
S. Dearborn 54, Madison 0
Sectional 24
Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Harrison 10
Ev. Reitz 41, Boonville 34
Northview 28, Jasper 14
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20
Knox 37, Calumet Christian 16
Sectional 26
Glenn 41, Lakeland 13
Jimtown 31, W. Noble 21
Mishawaka Marian 49, S. Bend Washington 14
Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
Sectional 27
Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Northwestern 14
Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0
Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42
Peru 35, Heritage 8
Sectional 28
Guerin Catholic 21, Hamilton Hts. 20
Indpls Brebeuf 24, W. Lafayette 14
N. Montgomery 6, Yorktown 0
Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 14
Sectional 29
Danville 41, Greencastle 7
Indian Creek 36, Indpls Washington 18
Indpls Ritter 57, Christel House Manual 0
Tri-West 62, W. Vigo 12
Sectional 30
Brown Co. 47, Pike Central 20
Edgewood 16, Washington 0
Owen Valley 32, Sullivan 29
Vincennes 48, Princeton 20
Sectional 31
Batesville 48, Rushville 26
Brownstown 41, Scottsburg 0
Greensburg 24, Charlestown 21
Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 14
Sectional 32
Ev. Bosse 60, Corydon 10
Gibson Southern 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 16
Heritage Hills 31, N. Harrison 18
Salem 28, Southridge 21, OT
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean 44, Wheeler 6
Boone Grove 44, Hammond Noll 7
Rensselaer 52, N. Newton 8
Whiting 53, Bowman Academy 0
Sectional 34
Bremen 28, Manchester 13
Delphi 28, Cass 20
LaVille 29, Rochester 7
Pioneer 40, Wabash 14
Sectional 35
Central Noble 49, Whitko 0
Eastside 49, Bluffton 6
Ft. Wayne Luers 46, Fairfield 8
Prairie Hts. 40, Woodlan 27
Sectional 36
Alexandria 24, Elwood 19
Eastbrook 56, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Lapel 40, Frankton 18
Tipton 42, Blackford 6
Sectional 37
Lafayette Catholic 53, S. Vermillion 20
Monrovia 34, N. Putnam 15
Southmont 21, Cascade 7
Speedway 41, Seeger 12
Sectional 38
Centerville 49, Eastern Hancock 12
Indpls Scecina 40, Heritage Christian 20
Northeastern 42, Winchester 0
Sectional 39
Clarksville 41, Mitchell 20
Paoli 50, Union Co. 0
Providence 47, Switzerland Co. 0
Triton Central 58, Eastern (Pekin) 0
Sectional 40
Ev. Mater Dei 42, Forest Park 6
Linton 46, Tell City 13
N. Knox 31, S. Spencer 14
N. Posey 56, Crawford Co. 6
Class 1A
Sectional 41
N. Judson def. Lake Station, forfeit
S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Caston 6
S. Newton 50, Culver 8
Winamac 48, W. Central 14
Sectional 42
Carroll (Flora) 35, Frontier 0
Clinton Prairie 20, Clinton Central 8
Traders Point Christian 35, N. White 14
Sectional 43
Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7
S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37
Union City 25, Tri-Central 14
Sectional 44
Adams Central 25, Churubusco 15
Northfield 35, Fremont 14
Southwood 47, N. Miami 7
Sectional 45
Covington 46, Fountain Central 6
Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
S. Putnam 24, N. Vermillion 18
Sectional 46
Covenant Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 6
Indpls Lutheran 69, Edinburgh 8
Indpls Park Tudor 26, Sheridan 7
Sectional 47
Knightstown def. Cambridge City, forfeit
Milan 40, Oldenburg 0
N. Decatur 58, S. Decatur 19
Tri 53, Hagerstown 6
Sectional 48
N. Central (Farmersburg) 18, Perry Central 14
Springs Valley 27, N. Daviess 6
Tecumseh 44, Eastern (Greene) 0
W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Academy 0
