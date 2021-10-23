The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am

    Highlights

    Sectional scoreboard

    CLASS 4A

    DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

    Leo 32, East Noble 29

    Columbia City 48, Angola 12

    Wayne 27, Marion 13

    Delta 56, South Side 18

    New Haven 35, Huntington N. 34

    CLASS 3A

    Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

    Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

    Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

    Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

    Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

    Peru 35, Heritage 8

    CLASS 2A

    Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

    Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

    Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

    Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

    CLASS A

    South Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

    Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

    Northfield 35, Fremont 14

    Southwood 47, North Miami 7

    Adams Central 25, Churubusco 15

    Peak performers

    DYLAN BREDAMEYER, EASTSIDE

    3 interceptions

    MASON SHERON, LEO

    137 rushing yards, 2TDs

    BLAKE HEYERLY, ADAMS CENTRAL

    137 rushing yards, 2TDs, 10½ tackles

    AVANT ROGERS, WAYNE

    11 tackles

    JOE REIDY, WOODLAN

    140 receiving yards, 3 TDs

    TEGAN IRK, DEKALB

    234 passing yards, 4TDs

