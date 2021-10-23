Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am
Highlights
Sectional scoreboard
CLASS 4A
DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14
Leo 32, East Noble 29
Columbia City 48, Angola 12
Wayne 27, Marion 13
Delta 56, South Side 18
New Haven 35, Huntington N. 34
CLASS 3A
Jimtown 31, West Noble 21
Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0
Concordia 48, Northwestern 14
Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42
Peru 35, Heritage 8
CLASS 2A
Eastside 49, Bluffton 6
Central Noble 49, Whitko 0
Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8
Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27
CLASS A
South Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37
Northfield 35, Fremont 14
Southwood 47, North Miami 7
Adams Central 25, Churubusco 15
Peak performers
DYLAN BREDAMEYER, EASTSIDE
3 interceptions
MASON SHERON, LEO
137 rushing yards, 2TDs
BLAKE HEYERLY, ADAMS CENTRAL
137 rushing yards, 2TDs, 10½ tackles
AVANT ROGERS, WAYNE
11 tackles
JOE REIDY, WOODLAN
140 receiving yards, 3 TDs
TEGAN IRK, DEKALB
234 passing yards, 4TDs
