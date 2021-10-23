Jets taken to limit in 'tough' win over Busco

CHURUBUSCO – Blake Heyerly walked slowly to his team's postgame huddle, taking every step gingerly, utterly spent. After 48 minutes of the most physical, hard-hitting football they had played all season, his Adams Central teammates knew how he felt.

The Class A No. 3 Flying Jets won their eighth straight game Friday night, advancing in the sectional with a 25-15 triumph over host No. 9 Churubusco that left coach Michael Mosser wondering why his victorious players were so quiet.

“We're all just exhausted,” Mosser told the Flying Jets. “You all just played your hearts out. And I can tell, because your hearts are still laying out there. ... You came in here, you sucked it up, you dug deep.”

Mosser admitted to being somewhat anxious about opening the state tournament against the Eagles (7-3) after rolling through the final seven games of the regular season with seven straight wins by at least 35 points. Friday was the first time since a loss to Eastside on Aug. 27 that Adams Central's starters had played more than a handful of snaps in the fourth quarter.

“We knew (playing Churubusco) was going to be physical and tough, we just had to make adjustments and get it done,” the 13th-year coach said. “Our kids rose to the occasion. It was back and forth there for a while and I have to admit, my stomach was turning.”

The Flying Jets (9-1) led 6-0 at halftime after a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Ryan Black on the first drive of the game and seemed to be in control after Heyerly went in from four yards out with 8:04 left in the third quarter to extend the margin to 12.

The Eagles struck back with a 33-yard Nick Nondorf kick return to the Busco 46, and Nondorf then broke free for a 21-yard reception that set up a 2-yard Wyatt Marks touchdown run to make it 12-7 late in the third quarter.

In his final high school game, Nondorf had 163 all-purpose yards and two tackles.

Early in the fourth quarter, Heyerly picked up a key first down on fourth-and-2 in the red zone when he refused to go down after appearing to get stuffed at the line. On the next play, Black scored from five yards out to make it 18-7 with less than eight minutes left. The quarterback broke free on the touchdown run after the Eagles bit on a fake handoff to Heyerly, leaving the running back to get crushed at the line of scrimmage.

“The fourth quarter, it's all about guts,” said Heyerly, who ran 28 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns and added 101/2 tackles for good measure. “We haven't gone four quarters since Week 2, so we knew it was all about guts, it wasn't about skill. It's all about conditioning and guts and who wanted it more and we came out in the fourth quarter and got it done.”

The Jets stopped Churubusco on the next possession thanks to back-to-back tackles for losses from Trevor Currie and the Eagles did not threaten down the stretch despite a 72-yard touchdown pass from Riley Buroff to Nondorf in the waning minutes.

Adams Central will take on Southwood (5-5) in the sectional semifinals next week after the Knights beat North Miami 47-7.

dsinn@jg.net