Lions stun Knights with late TD toss

KENDALLVILLE – It turns out that Leo can throw the ball after all.

The Lions had relied on a disorienting and highly effective run game all year, while senior quarterback Jackson Barbour attempted just 11 passes during the regular season.

But in Friday's 32-29 win at East Noble in the sectional opener, Jackson completed 8 of 11 throws for 77 yards, most of that coming on a game-winning drive in the final 1:55. The go-ahead touchdown came on 1st-and-goal from the 4-yard line with just 9.2 seconds left, and Jackson wasted no time as he found Kaeden Miller right as Miller was about to cut into the end zone next to the pylon.

“It was pretty crazy – I think teams definitely didn't think we could throw the ball,” Miller said. “Jackson did a phenomenal job. He's our team leader. ... That was something we've never done, and I'm glad we can do it in crunch time.”

Barbour described the go-ahead touchdown as “just another play” – even though it was just his third passing touchdown of the season, and the touchdown that gave the Lions (10-0) their first postseason win over East Noble in four attempts.

“All I needed was a chance. I knew I could perform like that, I knew I could make plays like that,” Barbour said. “We had a few pass plays designed before and we practiced 2-minute and spread all season long, so it was just taking care of regular business.”

Barbour's heroics were just the last twist in a game that featured six lead changes.

Barbour had carried the ball the final yard for a Leo touchdown that put the Lions up 26-21 with 2:20 to play, but East Noble (6-3) retook the lead with 1:55 to play in the fourth when quarterback Zander Brazel hit Rowan Zolman behind the Knights' own 40-line, and Zolman evaded several defenders and raced the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown. Brazel's pass to Brett Christian on the 2-point conversion was also good, giving East Noble a 29-26 lead.

Leo's Mason Sheron, who finished the game with 137 rushing yards, scored the game's first touchdown with 2:17 in the first quarter, but East Noble's Kainon Carico and Nick Munson ran in the next two touchdowns in the second quarter to put the Knights up 14-6.

Leo closed out the first half with a 2-yard touchdown run by Carson Hoeppner, then Sheron ran in the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14.

Leo took the first lead of the second half when Sheron broke free for a 24-yard touchdown at 7:28 in the third quarter. East Noble missed an opportunity to tie the game early in the fourth quarter when the Knights made it to the 4-yard line but turned the ball over on downs, but they soon got a break when they blocked a Leo punt, setting up a 6-yard run by Carico that put East Noble up 21-20.

Leo will next face DeKalb (2-8), which the Lions beat 14-0 in the final week of the regular season.

