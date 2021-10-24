Bellmont takes care of NorthWood to win title

OSSIAN – Bellmont had lost at least one set in each of the first four rounds of the Class 3A state tournament, and played from behind in three of those matches.

So a quick and decisive 3-0 win (25-13, 25-10, 25-6) over No. 4 NorthWood (32-3) in the Norwell Regional final Saturday did indeed feel great for the No. 3 Braves (29-5).

“Parents say all the time, 'Stop going to five!' But as long as we win, I don't really care,” Bellmont coach Craig Krull said. “This is less stressful, but it's still enjoyable, and we still had to play well.”

Bellmont reached the regional final by beating Angola 21-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16 in the morning.

“Our first set was not good at all,” Bellmont senior Emma Mills said of the Angola match. “We were dead, we didn't have any confidence, we weren't excited. But then after that, we were on a roll, kind of the same as (the regional final).”

Despite all that time on the court in recent matches, the Panthers were the ones who looked tired and bewildered in the evening final.

“For us tonight, it was knowing NorthWood's personnel, where they like to hit and adjusting our defense,” Krull said. “We kind of got NorthWood in a trap, and they couldn't get out of it, based on our quick offense. That's what set the tone, that NorthWood didn't have the answers to where we were playing defense.”

In the first set, the Panthers and Braves were tied at five before Bellmont pulled away with four straight kills. In the second set, NorthWood took a 5-3 lead, but lost the next 14 points.

“It's tiring, but it feels great, knowing that you're bringing energy to the team, which is making us do better,” Mills said, who served 13 straight points during that 14-0 run.

Krull said that the serving he saw during that stretch is what he'd like to see from his team all the time.

“What frustrates me sometimes, we have a certain person or a certain zone to serve at, and it gets a little lazy. But once they get really in tone with what they're doing, you can totally dictate,” Krull said. “If NorthWood doesn't pass well, it's hard to get it to (NorthWood's Claire Payne). If we can serve well and get people out of their offensive comfortability, it's easy for us.”

Meg Saalfrank had 15 kills for the Braves, while Avery Ball, Jackie Sutter, Katelyn Rumschlag and Delaney Lawson each had seven. Mills and Saalfrank each had 2 aces, Paige Busick each had 29 digs and Lauren Ross had 39 assists.

Bellmont will face West Lafayette in the semistate championship at Huntington North on Saturday.

Class 4A Noblesville Regional: Carroll came back to win the second set against Fishers but lost in four sets in the regional semifinal, 29-27, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17. Ellie Frey led the Chargers (22-10) with 19 kills and two aces, Brenna Ginder had 25 digs and Kaley Matney had 23 assists.

Homestead (18-12) fell in straight sets to McCutcheon in the second semifinal, 25-5, 25-13, 25-10.

Class 2A Elwood Community Regional: No. 10 South Adams (28-8) beat Rossville 25-19, 25-14, 25-18 in the semifinals early Saturday then defeated Madison-Grant 25-13, 25-17, 27-25 in the evening to claim the second regional title in program history. The Starfires will meet No. 1 Andrean (30-5) at semistate.

Class A Culver Community Regional: Blackhawk Christian (22-12) fell 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18 to No. 7 Southwood (29-6) in the semifinals.

