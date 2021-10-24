Steury claims title; Carroll girls win

HUNTINGTON – Angola senior Izaiah Steury and Delta sophomore Nicki Southerland were by themselves when they reached the finish line at the New Haven Semistate at Huntington University on Saturday. Steury ran a meet-record time of 15:09.2 to win by 32 seconds, while Southerland overtook Homestead's Addison Knoblauch to win in 17:55.1 and beat the Spartan by 24 seconds.

So the only drama came as an announcer read off the girls team standings, revealing Carroll and Homestead were tied with 95 points after scoring their first five finishers. The Chargers, who had won six straight semistate titles, added another thanks to sixth-place runner Brooke Hansen, who finished 54th overall (40th among runners competing with a team), ahead of Homestead's sixth runner Arianna Osborn.

“We knew it would really be close, but we all just were hoping for the best,” said Carroll sophomore Taylor Hansen, who was her team's first finisher in eighth place. “We knew we had worked hard, and whatever happened, happened.”

Knoblauch said she wished she could've finished just one spot higher to help her team, but she made a bold attempt to win the girls race, quickly grabbing a sizable lead over Southerland. The Delta sophomore has not been beaten in a race so far this season.

“My strategy is usually to go out and kill it on that first mile, and then run my race from there on,” Knoblauch said. “It's a gutsy strategy, because you never know what's going to happen in the second or third mile, but it's the strategy I'm the most comfortable with.”

Southerland passed Knoblauch midway through the race, but Knoblauch's fast start was enough to hold off third-place Addison Wiley of Huntington North, who finished in 18:36.1.

Carroll, Homestead and fifth-place East Noble advance to next week's state meet in Terre Haute, and Southerland and Wiley will advance as individuals as their teams finished outside the top six. Other local individual state finalists include Alexa Panning of Concordia, Lauren Walda of South Side, Victoria Clibon of Northrop, Gracynn Hinkey of Angola, Lydia Bennett of DeKalb and Madelyn Borchelt of Concordia.

Hamilton Southeastern had four boys finish in the top 15 and won with 62 points. Fishers was second with 101 points, and fifth-place Carroll was the only area team to advance. Concordia, which won the 2019 state championship and was eighth at the state meet in 2020, finished seventh, 13 points behind sixth-place Penn, and will not advance. West Noble Regional champ West Noble was eighth and Angola ninth.

Steury and fifth-place finisher Austin Hall of Columbia City (15:54.6) said their top goals were helping their teams qualify for the state meet, but they will be competing at Terre Haute as individuals.

Deion Guise of Bellmont will advance as an individual after finishing in sixth in 15:55.6, and Karsten Schlegel of Concordia took 10th place in 16:03.1. Other local qualifiers include Ethan Baitz of Homestead, Luke Shappell of Leo and Harrison Niswander of Huntington North.

New Prairie Invitational: The Warsaw girls took second behind Chesterton and the Warsaw boys were fifth, allowing both to advance to the state finals. The girls were led by Josefina Rastrelli, who took eighth place in 19:29.4.

