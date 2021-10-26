All-SAC teams have Saints flavor

The Bishop Dwenger Saints, who didn't drop a set against their seven conference opponents during the regular season, led the SAC with four first team all-conference selections. Concordia and Bishop Luers had three first-team players each.

The Saints first-team selections were senior setter Emma Lyons, senior outside hitters Eva Hudson and Kristin Bobay and junior libero Lexa Zimmerman. Sophomore opposite hitter Audrey Hudson and junior middle hitter Gabbie Stores were named to the second team, and junior setter Emma Tone and junior middle hitter Loretta Pelkington were named to the third team for the Saints (30-2).

Although the Saints lost their first sectional match to Concordia, ending hopes of a repeat run to the state championship, Bishop Dwenger coach Tim Houser said the remarkable regular-season record is a testament to all of his players.

“We lost the very first match against a very good Penn team, and then we beat a lot of quality programs until we lost our last match,” Houser. “It's hard to repeat. It's hard to win sectionals and regionals. You have to play your best every day, and it happens to the best of them.

“I think it's been enjoyable, just working with the girls. They should be proud of the record this year, and for the seniors, the last three years.”

The Cadets (23-10) went 6-1 in the SAC, only losing to Bishop Dwenger, then beat the Saints in the Class 3A Angola Sectional. Their three first-team honorees were senior libero Ellie Hellinger, sophomore outside hitter Jersey Loyer and senior outside hitter LonDynn Betts. Loyer was the only sophomore named to the first team.

“I would group them together – I don't know if you can teach this, we talk about this as coaches. They get the big picture,” Concordia coach Tricia Miller said of Hellinger, Loyer and Betts. “They understand that these individual awards aren't important. You get these if your team does well. They get the big picture in that they understand, I have to have all my teammates to bring along.”

Cadet middle hitter Cienna Lapsley, a Cadet named to the second team, was the only freshman named to any of the three teams. Concordia senior setter Madeline Vnuk was also named to the second team, and senior middle hitter Heather Smith and junior defensive specialist Paige Jackson were named to the third team.

Bishop Luers had three seniors named to the first team: outside hitters Anna Parent and Hannah Sweeney and setter Lexi Dippold. Junior defensive specialist Eve Henry and junior middle hitter Kayla Gumbel were named to the second team, and senior defensive specialist Celia Eyrich and junior middle hitter Megan Beta were named to the third team for Bishop Luers (15-13, 5-2 SAC).

The rest of the first team includes South Side junior middle hitter Justice Billingsley, Snider junior libero Kiera Aguirre and junior setter Nicole Smotherman, and Northrop senior middle hitter Quinn Olding.

