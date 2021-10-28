Carroll puts 8 on All-SAC team

Carroll has laid claim to a share of the SAC football title, holds the conference's longest winning streak, and now can celebrate eight All-SAC first-team honorees.

SAC co-champions Bishop Luers and Snider each had five first-team players, and Homestead and North Side each had three when the teams were announced Wednesday.

The Chargers' first-team players are receiver Jameson Coverstone, offensive tackle Max Malcolm, offensive guard Tyler Wiersema, quarterback Jeff Becker, kicker Sebastian Lopez, middle linebacker Dylan Bennett, outside linebacker Tucker Steely and cornerback Ethan Beaupré.

“It's a special thing. What it is, it's a great compliment to the team and the program, and those guys that specifically got that honor,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “You consistently see that the teams that are successful will have the individual accolades, and that's what this is a byproduct of.”

The three Carroll defensive players who earned first-team all-conference honors – Bennett, Steely and Beaupré – represent a unit that had markedly improved since last year. Carroll gave up the fewest points of any team in the league with 127.

“Those three defensive guys are very deserving. Ethan is a captain and overcame injury. It's one of the happy stories, the guy comes back from an ACL injury at the end of last year. Wasn't able to finish the season last year, and come his senior year we move his position from safety to corner. And he excels, he does everything you ask him to do,” Dinan said. “Tucker, we moved him from the secondary down a level to where he plays, outside linebacker. You see him a lot of times on the edge, on the outside of the line, and he's phenomenal coming off the edge and getting tackles for a loss and sacks.”

Bishop Luers did not have a first-team honoree in 2020, and Sir Hale was the lone second-team pick for the Knights.

But Bishop Luers' rise to become an SAC co-champ is reflected in the five Knights on the first team this year: wide receiver Brody Glenn, tight end Jayden Hill, center George Buday, quarterback Carson Clark and cornerback Nick Thompson. (Hale, who was named as a defensive back last year, was named to second team as a running back this year.)

“It's something to be really proud about. To watch the growth, physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, that's a really rewarding feeling to see so many kids see some individual awards,” Bishop Luers coach Kyle Lindsay said. “It's quite a turnaround, and it's a lot of hard work that kids have put into it.”

Snider's first-team honorees are offensive tackle DJ Moore, running back Tyrese Brown, defensive end Markell Keal, middle linebacker Domanick Moon and outside linebacker Isaiah Maxwell.

Homestead is represented by receiver Nate Anderson, offensive guard Jaden Abouhalkah and defensive tackle Jackson Christmon.

North Side also had three first-team honorees: punter Kayden Libby-Callahan, defensive tackle Mitch Vargovich and safety Brauntae Johnson.

The rest of the first team is rounded out by Wayne running back Lamarion Nelson and defensive end Nehemiah Young, Bishop Dwenger defensive tackle Jack Tippmann and Northrop safety CJ Davis.

Anderson, Becker and Moon each earned first-team honors for the second straight year.

