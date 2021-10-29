Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am
Football Sectional Picks
Homestead (6-3) at Carroll (8-1): Carroll won 17-10 during the regular season. If the Spartans' offense can be a little bit more productive they could turn the tables, but that will be a tall order against the Chargers, who have given up just 17 points in the last four games.
Pick: Carroll
Northrop (3-6) at Snider (7-1): Snider's performance in messy conditions at Bishop Luers in the final week of the regular season suggests the Panthers will be ready for whatever is thrown at them.
Pick: Snider
North Side (2-6) at Bishop Dwenger (5-4): The Legends weren't able to play their final game of the regular season because of COVID-19, so they haven't played a game since an Oct. 8 loss to Northrop.
Pick: Bishop Dwenger
DeKalb (2-8) at Leo (10-0): Leo is back on its home artificial turf and the Lions proved last week that the passing game can be a weapon if needed.
Pick: Leo
Columbia City (5-5) at Northridge (6-4): The Raiders' win over NorthWood seems more telling than Columbia City's victory over Angola.
Pick: Northridge
Wayne (3-7) at Delta (5-5): The Generals' run game could easily punish the unprepared.
Pick: Wayne
Concordia (2-7) at Norwell (9-1): The Cadets lost seven straight games after beating South Side in the opener, and Norwell is a far superior team to Northwestern (0-9), which Concordia beat 48-14 in the sectional opener.
Pick: Norwell
Eastside (10-0) at Central Noble (8-2): Eastside rolled past the Cougars 42-0 when the teams met this month. Central Noble gets home-field advantage this time, but that won't be enough to reverse the outcome this time around.
Pick: Eastside
Bishop Luers (9-1) at Prairie Heights (4-6): The Knights won eight straight games against SAC opponents. The Panthers lost five straight this season, most of those games against NECC opponents.
Pick: Bishop Luers
Last week: 3-0 Season: 27-13
vjacobsen@jg.net
