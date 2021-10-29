Lofty goal for final race

COLUMBIA CITY – Austin Hall has a specific plan for the state cross country championship race in Terre Haute on Saturday.

The Columbia City senior is hoping to finish in the top 10, an ambitious but attainable goal as Hall is the fastest distance runner in Columbia City history and is ranked 17th in the state according to inccstats.com.

“I think I know what might get me there. I'm looking at a few guys right now, mainly Goshen's Drew Hogan, and Deion Guise,” said Hall, who finished sixth at the New Haven Semistate, two spots behind Hogan and just in front of Bellmont's Guise. “But I don't want to stick on their shoulder the whole time. I still have to run my own race. So really it's all about that first mile, keeping that under control.”

Hall said he and coach Jason Matteson refer to the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course as “a sucker's course,” because the first kilometer is downhill, encouraging runners to go out too fast in the most important race of the year.

“We worked very hard to set a very narrow window for Austin on time at the first mile, and last year it worked beautifully, to have a specific time,” Matteson said. “And once he hits that first mile with the group we're hoping to have him with, and then we turn him loose. Austin takes charge at that point in time and is in command of when to make a move, who he should go with and how he finishes the race.”

Hall was the individual champion at the NE8 conference meet and the Northrop Sectional this month, but his performances have improved over the years.

“When it all started, I was really just looking for a sport, which is why I came in so late. I started running in eighth grade, not sixth or seventh, because I was trying all these other sports, just seeing what would work. And finally, I did track and field in the seventh grade, and that stuck,” Hall said. “And then I was told that there was a run club that Bob Fahl ran. And when I did that, it made me fall in love with the sport, because the guys that were in it were so great, and they definitely inspired me to follow in their path.

Hall said he gets his “competitive spirit” from Matteson, who was the middle school coach when Hall started running.

“Austin showed a lot of progress early on, and he is a product of hard work,” Matteson said. “He had issues with form early on in his running, but I knew if we could get him to focus on that and get that fixed, the natural stride, the natural gait of his run is as pure as it gets. So once we got the form fixed with the upper body stuff, Austin really started to come along.”

Hall broke the school 2-mile record, which had stood for four decades, on three occasions during the last track season, taking the record down to 9:38.46 at the regional. He also broke the school 5K record, lowering the 40-year-old record by 8 seconds to 15:40.0 at the Wildcat Invitational in September.

“It definitely feels like being a part of history,” Hall said. “Not only sparking a new generation of runners coming in through this township and everything, but definitely connecting with the guys who broke those records. Bruce Coyle, who still holds the mile record, I always see him all the time. And coach says it himself, he's my No. 1 fan, so definitely really getting involved in the community, that's what it feels like.”

vjacobsen@jg.net