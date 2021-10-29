Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am
State cross country
Lofty goal for final race
Columbia City senior eyes top 10
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
COLUMBIA CITY – Austin Hall has a specific plan for the state cross country championship race in Terre Haute on Saturday.
The Columbia City senior is hoping to finish in the top 10, an ambitious but attainable goal as Hall is the fastest distance runner in Columbia City history and is ranked 17th in the state according to inccstats.com.
“I think I know what might get me there. I'm looking at a few guys right now, mainly Goshen's Drew Hogan, and Deion Guise,” said Hall, who finished sixth at the New Haven Semistate, two spots behind Hogan and just in front of Bellmont's Guise. “But I don't want to stick on their shoulder the whole time. I still have to run my own race. So really it's all about that first mile, keeping that under control.”
Hall said he and coach Jason Matteson refer to the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course as “a sucker's course,” because the first kilometer is downhill, encouraging runners to go out too fast in the most important race of the year.
“We worked very hard to set a very narrow window for Austin on time at the first mile, and last year it worked beautifully, to have a specific time,” Matteson said. “And once he hits that first mile with the group we're hoping to have him with, and then we turn him loose. Austin takes charge at that point in time and is in command of when to make a move, who he should go with and how he finishes the race.”
Hall was the individual champion at the NE8 conference meet and the Northrop Sectional this month, but his performances have improved over the years.
“When it all started, I was really just looking for a sport, which is why I came in so late. I started running in eighth grade, not sixth or seventh, because I was trying all these other sports, just seeing what would work. And finally, I did track and field in the seventh grade, and that stuck,” Hall said. “And then I was told that there was a run club that Bob Fahl ran. And when I did that, it made me fall in love with the sport, because the guys that were in it were so great, and they definitely inspired me to follow in their path.
Hall said he gets his “competitive spirit” from Matteson, who was the middle school coach when Hall started running.
“Austin showed a lot of progress early on, and he is a product of hard work,” Matteson said. “He had issues with form early on in his running, but I knew if we could get him to focus on that and get that fixed, the natural stride, the natural gait of his run is as pure as it gets. So once we got the form fixed with the upper body stuff, Austin really started to come along.”
Hall broke the school 2-mile record, which had stood for four decades, on three occasions during the last track season, taking the record down to 9:38.46 at the regional. He also broke the school 5K record, lowering the 40-year-old record by 8 seconds to 15:40.0 at the Wildcat Invitational in September.
“It definitely feels like being a part of history,” Hall said. “Not only sparking a new generation of runners coming in through this township and everything, but definitely connecting with the guys who broke those records. Bruce Coyle, who still holds the mile record, I always see him all the time. And coach says it himself, he's my No. 1 fan, so definitely really getting involved in the community, that's what it feels like.”
State finals
What: Boys and girls cross country
When: Boys race begins at noon Saturday, girls race follows at 3 p.m.
Where: LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute
Tickets: $10 per person, available online at gofan.co/app/school/IHSAA
Streaming: Pay-per-view for $15 at IHSAAtv.org
Local participants:
Boys
Warsaw Community, Carroll, Austin Hall (Columbia City), Izaiah Steury (Angola), Harrison Niswander (Huntington North, Deion Guise (Bellmont), Ethan Baitz (Homestead), Luke Shappell (Leo), Karsten Schlegel (Concordia
Girls
Warsaw Community, Homestead, East Noble, Carroll, Gracynn Hinkley (Angola, Victoria Clibon (Northrop), Lauren Walda (South Side), Addison Wiley (Huntington North), Lydia Bennett (DeKalb),Madelyn Borchelt (Concordia), Alexa Panning (Concordia)
Teams, runners to watch
Izaiah Steury: The Angola senior won the 2020 state title in 15:23.7, beating Lucas Guerra of Highland by almost 11 seconds. Steury is hoping to become the first back-to-back champion since Ben Veatch of Carmel in 2014 and 2015, but the most dangerous challenger will likely be Kole Mathison of Carmel. Steury ran a blistering 14:51.0 at the Flashrock Invitational this season to beat Mathison by 1 second, and this second meeting is shaping up to be another race to the finish.
Carroll vs. Homestead: The Homestead girls ended a generation-long streak of Carroll regional titles, and then the rivals tied for first at the New Haven Semistate with 95 points. The Chargers broke the tie based on their sixth runner. Spartans sophomore Addison Knoblauch has been the leading girls runner in the Fort Wayne area this year, and the Chargers and Spartans seem to be the area's best hope to put a team on the podium.
Addison Wiley: The Huntington North senior was the queen of the track this spring and summer, and she has an astonishing kick that can erase large leads if front-runners aren't careful. She is currently rated 12th among Indiana girls this season.
Addison Lindsey: The East Noble freshman has been bothered by injuries in recent weeks, but they were minor enough that she was able to finish second at the West Noble Regional and 19th at the New Haven Semistate to help her Knights qualify as a team. She is currently rated 21st in the state, and has been Indiana's top freshman.
