Snider slips past rival, advances

Snider’s Spuller streak over Northrop continues, but not without plenty of drama Friday night. With the Bruins driving near the Panthers’ 20-yard line, Ke’Drell Billingsley intercepted a pass with 1:20 remaining to secure a 21-17 Snider victory in a Class 5A Sectional 11 semifinal matchup.

The Panthers (8-1) extended their current win streak against their fellow Spuller Stadium denizens to 23 games, with the last win for Northrop (3-7) over Snider coming on Oct. 29, 1999 in postseason play.

Billingsley also blocked a Northrop field goal try in the fourth quarter, while Carter Wortman put Snider ahead for good with a touchdown reception with 3:32 remaining in the contest.

BISHOP DWENGER 10, NORTH SIDE 7: At Shields Field, the Saints’ 10-0 halftime advantage held up, and Dwenger (6-4) assured itself of a seventh consecutive season over .500. The Saints will play host to Snider for the Sectional 11 championship on Friday. North Side finished 2-7.

LEO 44, DEKALB 14: In Leo-Cedarville, Mason Sheron’s three-touchdown effort put the hosts up 24-0 before the first quarter was completed in Sectional 19 play. Sheron averaged 11.3 yards on his six rushing attempts, while Brett Fuller led Class 4A, No. 2 Leo (11-0) with 74 rushing yards. Tegan Irk threw for two touchdowns for the Barons (2-9).

NORTHRIDGE 35, COLUMBIA CITY 21: In Middlebury, Gregory Bolt threw for two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders won at home to secure the rights to play host to Leo for the Sectional 19 championship. The Eagles finished 5-6; Northridge stands at 7-4.

WAYNE 40, DELTA 27: In Muncie, Shawn Collins rushed for three touchdowns, Lamarion Nelson added two running scores and the Generals (4-7) advanced to the Class 4A Sectional 20 title game.

MISSISSINEWA 42, NEW HAVEN 27: In Gas City, the Indians jumped ahead 28-7 in the first quarter before the Bulldogs rallied. New Haven fell to 5-6, while Mississinewa (8-2) will play host to Wayne for the Sectional 20 championship.

EASTSIDE 38, CENTRAL NOBLE 6: In Albion, Dax Holman rushed for two touchdowns, Laban Davis threw a touchdown to Holman and ran for a pair of scores, and Class 2A’s No. 4 Blazers (11-0) handled their NECC Small Division brethren for the second time this season. Will Hoover accounted for the lone touchdown for the Cougars (8-3) in the Sectional 35 semifinal.

BISHOP LUERS 44, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 7: In LaGrange, Carson Clark connected with Brody Glenn on three first-half touchdowns as the Knights cruised to the Class 2A Sectional 35 championship game. No. 2 Luers (10-1) will play host to Eastside on Friday in a rematch of the 2020 sectional title game, a wild 56-49 Knights victory.

SOUTH ADAMS 6, MONROE CENTRAL 3: In Berne, the Starfires scored a touchdown just 10 seconds before halftime, avenging a 23-0 shutout at the hands of the Golden Bears on Sept. 17. The victory for No. 7 South Adams (9-2) knocked No. 2 Monroe Central (10-1) from the unbeaten ranks, and the Starfires earned the right to play for the Class 1A Sectional 43 championship against Union City (6-4), a 59-26 victor over Taylor.

ADAMS CENTRAL 56, SOUTHWOOD 0: In a Class 1A Sectional 44 semifinal played in Bluffton, Blake Heyerly rushed for two touchdowns, Ryan Black threw for a pair of scores and the No. 3 Flying Jets advanced to their seventh consecutive sectional championship game. Alex Currie added a 60-yard punt return for Adams Central (10-1), who will play Triton (4-6) Friday.