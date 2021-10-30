Carroll takes time to get rolling

It took until the second half for the Carroll offense to really get going in Friday's rainy sectional semifinal game against visiting Homestead.

That worked out just fine for the Chargers (9-1), since the Carroll defense had stymied the Spartans (6-4) in the first half and kept it up in the second for a 21-0 victory.

It was the first Chargers shutout in the state tournament since Carroll beat Homestead 28-0 in the sectional final in 2014.

“That's a goose egg on the board, that's how good our defense was right there,” Carroll junior linebacker Dylan Bennett said.

The wet conditions seemed to frustrate both offenses early, but the Chargers faced a bigger problem when their leading receiver, senior Jameson Coverstone, went down during Carroll's first possession and had to be helped off the field by trainers. He watched the rest of the game from the sidelines on crutches.

“It's hard when you're leading receiver goes down, the quarterback and the receiver have a great connection, and that's difficult. They're close friends,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said of Coverstone and quarterback Jeff Becker. “But the reality is, the next guy's got to step up and he's got to play, and that's what we saw.”

The Chargers got a break when junior Jorge Valdes blocked a Homestead punt, giving Carroll the ball on the Homestead 38. The Chargers settled for a 23-yard field goal by Sebastian Lopez for a 3-0 lead with 4:56 to go in the first quarter.

Homestead missed a 35-yard field goal attempt midway through the second quarter.

Carroll put together a drive in the final minutes of the first half, and a pass from Becker to senior Aiden Lazoff put the Chargers on the 2 with three seconds before halftime. The Chargers elected to kick, and Lopez hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired to go up 6-0.

The Carroll defense once again forced the Spartans to punt on their first possession of the second half, and the Chargers then mounted their first touchdown drive, concluding with a 5-yard carry by Becker. He found a hole just to his left and then raced to his right. He was hit hard by Homestead's Kyle Detweiler short of the goal line, but Becker's momentum carried him into the end zone.

A pass to Hansen Haffner on the 2-point conversion attempt gave the Chargers a 14-0 lead at 6:57 in the third.

“The first touchdown is always the worst – I mean, it takes a long time and a long process to get there,” Becker said. “Our guys drove the ball down the 5-yard line and our offensive coordinator called a great play we executed very well.”

A Carroll interception by Alex Smith with 10 minutes left in the game essentially spelled the end for Homestead, and set up a 2-yard touchdown carry by Becker.

Luke Carmody finished with 117 rushing yards for the Chargers, and Becker had 83.

The Chargers will next face Warsaw, which had a bye straight to the Class 6A sectional final.

