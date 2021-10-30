Knights finally put away Cadets

OSSIAN – Norwell reached the top of a mountain it had been trying to scale for three years Friday night, but coach Josh Gerber wanted the Knights to stayed focused on the bigger goals in front of them.

“We haven't won anything yet,” Gerber said after his team defeated Concordia 27-0 through a rainstorm in a Class 3A sectional semifinal at Norwell. “If you have any feelings of satisfaction, push them to the side.”

The Class 3A No. 8 Knights (10-1) are still one win away from reaching the goal they set before the season: the program's first sectional title since 2014, an accomplishment that would complete one of the most dramatic turnarounds in northeast Indiana in recent years – Norwell went 0-10 in 2016, Gerber's first season.

Though Norwell's matchup at Peru for the sectional crown is still a week away, the Knights had plenty to celebrate Friday. They ran away from the Cadets (2-8) in the second half to earn a modicum of revenge for Concordia knocking the Knights out of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, including via shutout in 2020.

“It's huge,” running back and linebacker Luke Graft said of beating the Cadets. “The last few years have been really devastating to us. We just came out as hard as we could. ... It means a lot to us, especially since they shut us out last year.”

Graft got the scoring started in the game's opening minutes with a 55-yard touchdown run on a pitch to the right. He put his foot in the ground and cut upfield through a huge hole in the line before outracing everyone to the end zone.

Norwell dominated the first half, rushing for almost 200 yards – including more than 120 for Graft – but led just 7-0 at the break because Concordia's Larry Schoenefeld had four tackles for loss in the half, all at key moments.

Early in the third quarter, the Norwell defense took the game over.

Concordia's Eli Mattox tried to throw a quick pass over the middle, but Graft read it perfectly and intercepted it at the Cadets 30. The powerful junior raced the other direction and broke two tackles on the way to a touchdown and a 13-0 lead.

“He kind of threw it right to my hands,” Graft said, laughing a little. “I was just trying to get as many yards as I could and I ended up with a touchdown.”

Graft added three more broken tackles on a 14-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter after the Knights recovered a muffed punt.

Norwell's Kline Neuenschwander had two interceptions, one in the second quarter and the other in the fourth.

The Knights put the game away early in the fourth quarter when junior Drew Ringger recovered a fumbled Concordia snap in the end zone for a score.dsinn@jg.net