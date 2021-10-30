Perfect ending! Homestead girls claim state soccer crown

INDIANAPOLIS – Twenty-two times, the Homestead girls soccer team took to the pitch this season. Every time, they departed victorious.

But none of the games were as momentous as Saturday’s, a 2-1 victory over Carmel that secured the Spartans the Class 3A state championship and made them only the second IHSAA girls team to finish a season unbeaten.

It was also the first soccer state championship for Homestead in boys or girls action.

“It feels amazing,” said senior goalkeeper Madison Roush, who totaled eight saves, including one from close range in the waning seconds at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium.

“I love this team more than anything. It’s one of the best teams I’ve ever played with and we have each other’s backs no matter what. I wouldn’t want to win this state championship with any other team; I love them all.”

The Spartans (22-0) got goals from senior Amelia White in the 11th minute and junior Sydney Couch in the 70th, though things got tense after Carmel (18-3-2) got an Emily Roper goal in the 72nd minute.

“There was a little bit of a sense of relief after (Couch scored), but we knew that if they came back and scored right away that we’d be in the same position,” White said. “When they got their first goal, it really opened our eyes. So it’s great that we’d gotten (our) second goal and that we were able to pull through.”

White was one of the Spartans to experience the other side of things, a 2-1 overtime loss to Carmel in the 2018 title game, but now Homestead joins the 2002 Carmel squad as the lone unbeaten girls teams in state history.

“This feels amazing. It was a great opportunity and I’m just glad we took it to heart and actually won,” White said.

She got things going with a shot from the right side of the box that slipped just inside the left goalpost, after junior Sophia Cetrone feathered a pass through two defenders to set up White.

“We just slipped to the outside and got a little more space,” Homestead coach Rick Link said. “Sophia Cetrone fed her a great ball through and she just finished the job, as we knew she would.”

Couch’s goal came from the top-left of the penalty area and found its way inside the right post, after a short pass from senior Madison Morris. The play was set up by freshman Emily Graham getting hauled down just outside the box for a stoppage.

Carmel possessed the ball more Saturday, outshooting Homestead 17-10 and getting 7 of the 11 corner kicks, but there weren’t many great chances for the Greyhounds. The ones they did get – with the exception of the Roper shot – were thwarted by Roush, who brought the crowd to its feet by foiling Morgan Bailey on an attempt from point-blank range shortly after White made it 1-0.

“It wasn’t how we wanted to play; we would have rather played in their end a little bit more,” Link said. “But man, the girls were tough, just tough as nails. They hung in there and Madison Roush had some big-time saves, especially in the last 15 seconds (of the game).”

