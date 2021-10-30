Spartans confident heading into championship match

Three years after Homestead lost to Carmel in overtime in the Class 3A girls soccer state finals, the Spartans are back in the championship game at the IUPUI Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium today.

Just like their last visit in 2018, the Spartans (21-0) are set to face the Greyhounds (18-2-2). But this year, Homestead isn't just happy to be there.

“In 2018, we didn't have those kinds of expectations then. We got there, and we were just happy to be there. And it's different this year,” Homestead coach Rick Link said at practice Tuesday. “That was a goal of ours at the beginning of the year, and we're in it to win it. We're thrilled to be there, but it's a different feeling this time.

“We expect to bring home the first state championship in soccer, boys or girls, for Homestead.”

Senior midfielder Madison Morris is one of eight seniors in the Spartans' lineup, and one of three who were on the varsity squad in 2018, along with sisters Amelia and Sophia White.

Back then, Morris was a “scared freshman.”

“I didn't know the extreme situation, I didn't know how important it was to be at state,” Morris said. “Being knocked out first round in regionals two years in a row, I realized it wasn't that simple as it was freshman year. And you really have to work hard to get back to state, and here we are.”

The Spartans, who were ranked No. 2 in the final Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll, have scored 101 goals this season, averaging nearly five per game. Amelia White leads the team with 24 goals and 15 assists, and junior Sydney Couch has 22 goals and 14 assists. If Homestead wins, the Spartans will become just the second team since the 2002 Carmel squad to go undefeated.

No. 4 Carmel is averaging three goals per game, led by Emily Roper's 18 goals and nine assists.

Both teams have given up 10 goals this season.

“It's Carmel. They're there almost every year,” Link said, referring to the Greyhounds' 15 state finals appearances and 11 titles. “They cut more girls than I have try out, so you know that skill-wise they're going to match up to us very well. But I think we've got the want this year, and I think we've got a couple of players well beyond the talent they have to be able to carry us through.”

On the way to the state finals, Homestead beat No. 1 Noblesville, the two-time defending state champion, and survived penalty kicks against Warsaw and South Bend St. Joseph.

“It's really hard, because we're almost expected to win now, so we have all this pressure on us, and we don't want to let any of us down or any of our friends,” senior Allison Farrell said. “So it's really hard, but it's also a really good pressure.”

Farrell said she never expected to reach this point in her career, playing varsity for a state championship contender, and she is just one of several Spartans seniors who will likely be playing her last organized match.

Still a few days out from her last match with the Spartans, defender Rachel Parrish got emotional while discussing the end of her Homestead career.

“Being on this team for the past few years has meant a lot to me, and I've really become best friends with the girls on this team. And even the freshmen, I've grown to really like them a lot,” Parrish said. “And working with them, even though we spend hours and hours a week together, I don't get tired of them. We have a good time together, we joke around when we can and we're serious when we need to be.”

vjacobsen@jg.net