Angola's Steury settles for 2nd

TERRE HAUTE – As Angola senior Izaiah Steury said after the boys cross country state championship on Saturday, the race you play out in your head can be very different from the one you actually run in.

The defending state champion planned to go out fast at the LaVern Gibson course, but halfway through the race, eight runners were jostling in the front pack. Cole Mathison was expected to be Steury's top competition, but the Carmel junior slipped and fell on a muddy turn around the 2-mile mark.

That set up a sprint to the finish between Steury, Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff of Columbus North and Krisha Thirunavukkarasu of Brebeuf Jesuit.

Kilbarger-Stumpff, who ran the country's fifth-fastest mile for a junior last spring, won in 15:22.6, and Steury was second in 15:23.8. Thirunavukkarasu was third in 15:26.3, but his low score helped lead the Braves to a team title with 78 points.

“It was brutal, knowing there were 400 meters to the finish line, it kills you. If it's that close, the mile guy is going to outsprint the 5K guy. I gave it all, I really did, but I guess I'm not as fast,” Steury said. “Anything can happen. Anybody could have a great day, and it wasn't my turn, I guess, which is hard to accept.”

Races went much more according to plan for the top local girls.

Before the race, Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch told coach Sara Wyss, that she planned to “win the first K,” a claim Wyss did not take seriously at first.

“I think she thought I was kidding, and at the time maybe I was,” Knoblauch said after the girls race. “And then we were running, and I just felt good. I just went for it.”

Knoblach did run the first kilometer in 3:06, putting her neck-and-neck with heavy favorite Lily Cridge, who won in 17:32.7. Still, Knoblauch held on to finish fifth in 18:18.0.

“You have to be brave to have that kind of race, to say 'this is what I'm doing,' and then do it,” Wyss said.

Knoblauch led the Spartans took sixth place with 255 points, just one point behind fifth-place Noblesville with 254. Columbus North won with 79 points and Carmel was second with 92.

“I'm so proud,” Wyss said. “It seems like we found the mojo that we were waiting on, all throughout the season.”

Huntington North senior Addy Wiley took the opposite approach from Knoblauch. She was 33rd at an early checkpoint, but steadily moved up and finished seventh in 18:40.2.

“I knew it was going to go out really fast this year. A bunch of girls have been under 18, and are just running really well,” said Wiley, who described herself as “a good mud runner.” “I knew that first mile was going to be fast, so just staying back, staying relaxed and picking people off as the race went on and that mud started to wear on people's legs.”

The Carroll girls finished 10th with 271 points and were led by sophomores Taylor Hansen and Marybeth Hall, who finished 40th in 19:36.3 and 55th in 19:47.5, respectively.

The Warsaw girls were 17th with 413 points. Sophomore Josefina Rastrelli was the top finisher for the Tigers in 45th place in 19:39.9.

Freshman Rae David was the first East Noble runner across the finish the line in 74th place in 20:00.05, and the Knights took 20th place.

Columbia City senior Austin Hall finished 14th in 16:04.2, but he had a scary moment of his own.

“There was a point where I slid, and I thought I was going to go down. But I held my balance,” Hall said. “I did what coach told me to do, he said to keep my foot under my center of balance, and I should be good wherever I slide.”

Carroll senior Robert Lohman took 20th place in 16:11.8, and his Chargers were 19th in the team standings.

Concordia sophomore Alexa Panning narrowly missed a medal, coming in 21st place in the girls race in 19:15.7.

The Warsaw boys finished 24th in the team standings.

