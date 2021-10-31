Bellmont gets sweep to reach state title match

HUNTINGTON – For the second time in three years, Bellmont is headed to the Class 3A state volleyball championship.

No. 2 Bellmont rolled to a semistate title Saturday afternoon at Huntington North, defeating third-ranked West Lafayette in straight sets, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 to capture the fourth semistate crown in program history. Bellmont has also won semistate titles in 1984, 2010 and 2019.

When the ball hit the floor after a match-winning block from senior Katelyn Rumschlag, Bellmont players streamed off the bench and into a wild celebratory huddle on the middle of the court, while coach Craig Krull, who led the program to state championships in 2007 and 2010, sprinted toward the team’s student section with his finger in the air.

“I can’t even imagine it, it hasn’t hit me yet,” Bellmont’s Meg Saalfrank said of reaching the state championship match. “To be able to go my sophomore year and now my senior year, I’m just so thankful for my team and everything.”

Another Adams County school, South Adams, was not so lucky in its match, which preceded Bellmont’s victory. The Class 2A No. 7 Starfires (28-9), fresh off the second regional championship in team history, bowed to top-ranked Andrean in three sets, 25-21, 25-11 and 25-11, leaving them short of their first semistate crown.

Bellmont (30-5) rolled through its first set, winning 25-13 behind a total team effort that included kills from four players – Saalfrank, Jackie Sutter, Delaney Lawson and Avery Ball – plus a pair of aces and an outstanding dig from libero Emma McMahon.

Saalfrank finished it off with the last of her three kills in the set, each of which she punctuated with an emotional shout.

How fired up was she at the start of the match?

“Extremely,” said Saalfrank, who led Bellmont with 12 kills in the match. “Just to be here is so exciting, it’s just a different feeling.”

The Red Devils (28-3) took a 9-6 lead in the second set, leading Krull to use a timeout to settle his team. The gambit worked, and Bellmont rattled off nine of the next 12 points, punctuated by back-to-back Saalfrank kills that left her team in front 15-12. West Lafayette didn’t threaten again in the match.

“West Lafayette started playing soft, roll-shotting and tipping, and I just said, ‘I’m not going to change what we do, we just have to be better at reading what they’re doing,’” Krull said of his advice in the timeout. “The girls understood that message and got it in their mind that we’re not going to let another ball hit the floor. It was a mentality thing for us.”

Rumschlag and Lawson had nine kills apiece for Bellmont and Sutter added eight.

The team from Decatur will face No. 1 Brebeuf Jesuit (31-3) in the state title match Saturday at Worthen Arena on Ball State’s campus in Muncie. The Indianapolis school lost to Bishop Dwenger in the title match a year ago. Bellmont fell to Brownstown Central in 2019.

In the early match, the Starfires hung in during the opening set and were within 14-13 midway through it before the 59ers put together a run of four straight points to take control. South Adams closed within 24-21 on a kill from Carlie Sealscott, her fourth of the set, but Sealscott’s serve missed on the next point to give Andrean the set victory.

“We knew we were going to have to be very creative offensively,” Starfires coach Ashley Buckingham said. “We knew they had height and they were going to have some strong outside hitters. We were going to have to play really quick and try to keep them out of system. Sometimes we were able to do that and sometimes we weren’t and that’s when they went on their runs.”

The next two sets weren’t as tight, despite Sealscott running her unofficial kills total for the match to 13.

Buckingham emphasized her pride in a group that captured a regional championship despite being outsized in almost every match.

“They are just a group that love each other,” Buckingham said. “We’re a special team because we need everybody. ... I told them they should be proud, to hold their heads up high. They’ve accomplished so much.”

