All eyes remain on Norwell in NE8

Twenty-eight percent.

That's how much scoring production Norwell girls basketball returns from a team that went 23-6 last season and won the program's second regional title since 1977. The Knights have gone 13-1 in Northeast Eight play over the last two years and have won back-to-back conference titles, sharing with Columbia City in 2019-20.

With Lauren Bales, Maiah Shelton and Kaylee Fuelling graduated and Columbia City, Bellmont and Huntington North among the teams ready to push for a conference title, Norwell faces no easy path to a third consecutive crown.

“There are just highly prepared teams, kids who are committed and have put a lot into it,” Knights coach Eric Thornton said of the conference. “It'll be very, very competitive this year.”

Perhaps no team wants another shot at Norwell quite as much as Bellmont. The 2018-19 conference champs have lose lost four in a row to Norwell by a combined 16 points.

Two of those losses came in sectional play, knocking Bellmont out of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

“We compare ourselves to Norwell quite a bit and compare other teams to Norwell quite a bit, maybe a little bit too much at times,” Bellmont senior Kenzie Fuelling said. “Norwell is still going to be a big team to beat and it would be awesome to beat them.”

Fuelling is back after earning second team all-conference honors for a team that went 17-6 and reached the sectional championship game before falling to the Knights 41-35, its third straight season losing in a sectional title matchup. Those defeats have come by a combined nine points.

Bellmont also returns honorable mention All-NE8 guard Sydney Keane and has what coach Andy Heim called the best shooting team in his decade leading the program. It will be a smaller, more transition-oriented group than in past years, but Bellmont is pointing toward another postseason shot at Norwell and the team's first sectional crown since 2002.

“Our main goal is to get a sectional, I would like to get a sectional,” Heim said. “We just need to keep our focus on Norwell, probably, in the sectional.”

In the conference race, it's Norwell standing between Bellmont and the title, but it's also Columbia City, which beat Bellmont 57-33 last season to take second place in the NE8 at 6-1. The Eagles are also going to play smaller and quicker after losing all-conference post players Hayley Urban and Madison Woodward.

Back are all-conference performers Kyndra Sheets, only a sophomore, and senior Rebekah Marshall, who has stepped into a leadership role.

“We have to pick it up on defense,” Marshall said of playing without Urban and Woodward. “Our intensity is going to be a lot and we're going to be a lot more in your face.”

Defensive intensity is also key for Huntington North, a 15-8 team each of the last two years that returns three all-conference performers including first teamer Taylor Double and could be on the verge of a breakthrough. Unlike the teams that plan to speed it up, however, the Vikings like to slow the ball down on offense, making for an intriguing contrast of styles.

“Huntington North is going to be a tough out,” Columbia City coach Amy Shearer said. “They've got a lot of pieces to their puzzle, they're very athletic, they are a team that is in constant motion on offense and defense and they like to slow the game way down to make you be super patient and a lot of teams have trouble playing that.”

While those challengers await their opportunity to grab Norwell's crown, the Knights show no signs of relinquishing it without a fight. Though Shelton, Bales and Fuelling have departed, Mackinzie Toliver is back to provide senior leadership alongside Emily Todd. That pair will bring along an extremely talented sophomore class that includes Kennedy Fuelling, Kaylee's sister.

“Those girls (Toliver, Todd and junior Skyla Tomasek) ... are excited about being leaders, the team aspect is very important to them,” 25th-year Norwell coach Eric Thornton said. “Their legacy is what they're all about. ... They understand we need these sophomores in order to do well as a team.

“Our thought process is to reload. Not in a prideful way, but we feel very excited about the young talent we have.”

