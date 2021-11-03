Mercy rule implemented in opener

WOODBURN – Woodlan became one of the first teams in Indiana to invoke the IHSAA's new mercy rule, beating New Haven 58-9 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday.

The Warriors led 19-1 after the first quarter and 43-3 at halftime.

“I thought defensively we played well, most of the time we passed the ball well, especially our starters, we didn't turn it over any,” Woodlan coach Gary Cobb said. “That's what we were looking to get done tonight, because we have a big game (at Garrett) on Thursday that's we have to get ready for.”

Woodlan hit 18 of 31 shots in the first half, while the Bulldogs went 1 for 12. The Warriors scored the game's first 19 points before New Haven's Janiya Johnson hit a free throw just before the end of the first quarter. Samantha Goodrich hit the first field goal for the Bulldogs toward the end of the second quarter to make the score 39-3.

On many of its possessions, New Haven turned over the ball before attempting a shot.

Woodlan's ball movement looked easy and natural, and the scoring was balanced across the roster: Dakotah Krohn scored a game-high 14 points (12 in the first half) and Avah Smith scored 13 (11 in the first half). Briana Roney and Kaitlyn Crosby each scored seven, Taylor Kneubuhler scored five and five more players scored two.

“We talked about, when those bench players get in the game, they've got to make good use of their time and they may have to show something. And I think for the most part they really did,” Cobb said.

In October, the IHSAA approved a boys and girls mercy rule that would institute a running clock for the rest of the game if any team takes a lead of 35 or more points in the second half of any game aside from the state finals. Although Woodlan and New Haven began the second half with a running clock, Woodlan was not the first team to test the innovation: Northeast Dubois beat Evansville Harrison by 36 points on Monday.

“I think it's OK, it's a good rule,” Cobb said. “I don't know how much difference it made in this game, but it did make the second half go faster.”

