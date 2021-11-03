South Side to rely on star senior

South Side girls basketball coach Juanita Goodwell knows the beginning of this season could be a challenging one: The Archers have just 11 girls in the roster and six of those are freshmen.

So the Archers are exactly the kind of team that needs a senior leader such as Olivia Smith.

The senior guard has been a first team All-SAC selection in each of her three seasons at South Side, and was a Junior All-Star and IBCA Large School All-State honoree last season after averaging 20.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

“I think she's one of the best point guards that we've had. She's that leader on the court: she can initiate, she can assist, she can create,” Goodwell said. “She's been explosive since her first game, and I can remember the first game she played with us, down at Indianapolis Cathedral. Her energy and her spunk, her spirit – she got a technical that first game, shortly after coming into the game.”

Smith maintains that was “a terrible call”, although the Archers ended up winning 54-40: “I slammed the ball, I was kind of frustrated, and then we got right back after it. I'm a very intense player, I'm going to get after it.”

That's what Goodwell admires about Smith: She's always had the fire, she's making smarter and smarter decisions on the court and “she's a true baller.”

“She's not a kid who's ever given up. She's never given up in a game, she's never quit, she's never stopped playing, she's never stopped competing, and she's never asked of anyone else what she doesn't give,” Goodwell said.

Goodwell, who is in her 13th year at South Side, said she has never had a player who spent more time in the gym, and the senior says she truly enjoys every aspect of training, from the 6 a.m. workouts with a trainer to the afternoon sessions in the weight room with teammates.

“All of them are my favorite workouts. I love every part of it, really,” Smith said. “Knowing that I'm getting better, there's never a time that I'm settling for less. I know I can always get better at some part of my game.”

Smith has committed to Eastern Michigan, and this offseason spent a lot of time visiting her future program.

“I have hung out with the players, we've gone bowling before,” Smith said. “Watching practices, I can see how I fit in. How can I help this program? How do I come off this screen? I can see myself passing to one of the bigs.”

Smith's close friend and fellow senior Terra Easley are always laughing and joking. But when it comes to basketball, Smith is totally serious.

“On the court, she's a leader. I look up to her in basketball, and even in academics and school, I look up to her,” Easley said. “On the court, it's different. It's go time. It's not like she's going to be your friend, she's going to help you get better.”

Still, Smith says she wants to grow as a leader, becoming more of a vocal presence, not just a good example. And she'll have plenty of practice with six freshmen.

“It feels good, teaching them the program and what Juanita wants, building them into our game style. How fast we play, how aggressive our defense is,” Smith said. “Anywhere we are, we work hard, we give it our all.”

