Depth, talent set Railroaders apart in NECC

After a couple years featuring as much depth within the Northeast Corner Conference as Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot could remember, his Railroaders enter the season with all five starters – each with college basketball scholarship offers – returning from a 20-3 squad.

Knowing his team returned the most experience in the league, Lapadot issued a challenge to his veteran squad after facing Snider, Northridge and Columbus North during the summer.

“We know we have to go out and earn it,” Lapadot said. “We have to understand not being the underdog and having that target, and people really fighting and getting after us. I told them, 'It's easy to sit here and say we want to play everybody, but are you willing to back it up?' They were all for it, so we did it. I was very happy to get the teams that we got.”

Ranked eighth in the preseason Class 3A poll, Garrett will play at Class 4A No. 2 Noblesville on Nov. 13, then host Class 3A No. 5 Norwell, then play in the Warsaw Holiday Tournament in December that includes three 4A squads.

Those games will prepare Garrett for what Lapadot hopes is a lengthy postseason run.

“We have a lot of experience, we're just ready to get on the floor,” Lapadot said. “You're not going to change a whole lot. We know we can run, we know we can defend but how we react to a halfcourt game is really the biggest focus of what we're trying to do right now.”

While Angola's Hanna Knoll stands as likely the biggest graduation loss of any NECC squad, a four-year starter in Lauren Leach (9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game in 2020-21) will lead a large contingent of sophomores at Angola. Lapadot also noted Fairfield – led by junior Brea Garber on the court and her father, Brodie, as head coach – as a primary challenger for the league and tourney titles.

West Noble and Central Noble also feature a tandem that could cause fits on any given night – 5-foot-10 senior guard Jazmyn Smith (7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals) and junior guard Mackensy Mabie (12.3 points, 2.6 assists, 3.8 steals) for the Chargers, and junior guard Madi Vice (10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.3 steals) and junior Meghan Kiebel (10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals) for the Cougars.

But the NECC titles likely run through Garrett.

Morgan Ostrowski (10.7 points, 9.5 rebounds), who received a full scholarship to play Division I volleyball at IUPUI, gives Lapadot the league's most imposing center, though her athleticism affords the opportunity to play her at any position on the court.

Senior Nataley Armstrong (5.7 points, 7.8 assists) ranked among the nation's best in assists most of last season, while classmate Taylor Gerke (11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds) served as the Railroaders' glue girl, and Faith Owen (8.1 points) gives Lapadot another weapon from outside.

That's to say nothing of junior Bailey Kelham (16.7 points, 2.5 steals), who set the Bateman Gym single-game scoring record as a freshman.

“I just feel like we're a complete team,” Lapadot said. “We have one of everything, and we have a little depth. They've put in the work. It's our time to reap those rewards, but we know we have to go out and earn it.”