Woodlan duo looks to contend in ACAC

The Woodlan girls basketball team has two major on-court weapons – 5-foot-7 guard Dakotah Krohn and 5-foot-9 forward Avah Smith – so, as one might expect, the Warriors' level of success comes down to their chemistry.

Harmonious would be the word, especially based on last season when Krohn averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals, and Smith averaged 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds, for a 9-13 team that steadily improved.

In Tuesday's season opener, the Warriors walloped New Haven 58-9 at Woodburn, and Krohn and Smith combined for 27 points.

“I think me and Avah have a good dynamic, especially on the court,” Krohn said. “We work really well together as a guard/post duo. We like to feed off each other, defensively and offensively. ... We definitely pick up our team and help everyone do their thing.”

The ACAC is expected to be dominated by Jay County – the Patriots (19-4 last season) are led by Renna Schwieterman and Madison Dirksen – but it's wide open after that, and the Warriors will need Krohn and Smith to lead a group that includes Taylor Knuebuhler and Addie Goheen, with perimeter shooting being the question.

“It's really strong,” Smith said of her cohesiveness with Krohn. “We've been playing with each other for awhile now and we know each other, what we do best and what we still need to work on, so we push each other really well.”

Krohn is the lone senior with significant varsity experience, and Smith, a junior, has been a mainstay in the lineup for years, so they have a top-down mentality when it comes to leading by example.

“I carry most of the leadership, but (Smith) is definitely a big help,” Krohn said. “She has more experience than the rest of the team, so we kind of use our experience to help lead the rest of our players.”

Smith said she and Krohn try to take what the defense gives them, especially as they use screen-and-roll plays that allow Smith to use her height and tenacity down low. And Krohn said she enjoys playing at a frenetic pace, using her defense to amplify her offense.

“I work really hard in the offseason. I try to get in the gym really frequently and get a lot of shots up, get a couple hundred shots up a day, and I'm just working on my ball-handling,” Krohn said. “I definitely like to run the floor and I like to keep the pace fast and use my defense to help me offensively.”

Krohn has committed to play at Rochester University in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

“Rochester was the choice for me because they have my major – I want to go into nursing – and I love the familial atmosphere. All the players and coaches are all very encouraging,” Krohn said.

Smith hasn't yet made her college choice.

Woodlan will get major early tests from Garrett tonight and Bellmont on Nov. 12, and its opening ACAC game will be against visiting Jay County on Nov. 26. By then, we should know whether Woodlan will be a major player in the conference.

“We should be really good,” Smith said. “We work really well together and we push each other to do our best. And we have really good chemistry on the court.”

Added Krohn: “I do expect us to win some games, for sure, but obviously the goal is to compete with everyone and make sure we put up a fight.”

