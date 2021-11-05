Bellmont eyes 3rd championship

DECATUR – Two years ago, Bellmont lost a heartbreaker to Brownstown Central in the Class 3A state volleyball finals.

Bellmont had won the first set but gave up a lead in the second and then lost a marathon third set, 34-32, on the way to a four-set loss.

Last year, Brebeuf Jesuit suffered a similar disappointment against Bishop Dwenger, as the Braves won the first two sets and even served for a championship point in the fifth before the Saints claimed their first Class 3A state title.

This year, the last two state runners-up are back in the state finals at Ball State's Worthen Arena – and one of them has to bring home the title this time.

“We've talked about it a little bit, but it's more about the experience, not about the loss. Remember what it felt like to be there? Remember how hard we prepared?” Bellmont coach Craig Krull said. “The girls who were there two years ago, we don't have to talk about it to remember what it felt like. It's more for the younger kids, it's their first chance to be in there.”

Bellmont (30-5), which finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com poll, rolls into the state finals with a 15-match winning streak, aiming to claim the program's third state title and first since 2010.

The Bellmont roster includes seven players who returned after seeing significant playing time last season. And with all that experience to draw on, this Bellmont team isn't just happy to have made it to the state finals.

“I think this team is more hungry. Two years ago, it was 'Oh my gosh, we're here, this is amazing,'” senior Meg Saalfrank said. “But this team is like, we're coming back, we're coming to win. This team is more aggressive. We deserve to be here, we've earned it through our sectional, regional and semistate.”

No. 1 Brebeuf returned six starters from last year's state runner-up team, and Krull said that several of his players and the Brebeuf players belong to the same club team.

“I expect them to be, once again, really well-rounded. They're led by three very good hitters, and they have a great libero playing in the back row,” Krull said. “So I expect them to be a solid all-around team, so we're going to have to play really well and limit our mistakes.”

Brebeuf's Sydney Robinson has 362 kills this season, for an average of 3.6 a set. Maddie Siegel has 259, Delaney Seaman has 206 and Elizabeth Phillips 122. Lola Schumacher is 11th in the state with 605 digs.

If Brebeuf wins, it would be the third state title for the school in a week, as both the boys soccer team won the Class 2A title and the boys cross country team won the state meet last Saturday.

Bellmont has already beaten five ranked teams this postseason (Heritage, Muncie Burris, Wapahani, NorthWood and West Lafayette), and has been pushed to play at least four sets in four of its six state tournament matches.

“I think our sectional was very hard, and we were down many times. From that, we learned that we can fight back in any scenario,” sophomore outside hitter Jackie Sutter said.

That's a promising attitude to have heading into a match that is almost guaranteed to be full of ups and downs.

“The turnaround point was how well we played against NorthWood, and then last week against West Lafayette. Really good teams, but I think the speed of our game and the way we controlled everything was very surprising,” Krull said. “We have to serve tough, and it's all about the mental game. Who can understand where there are on the big stage, and still remember, we're here to play volleyball.”

