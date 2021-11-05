Brawl brings early end to game

Wayne lost its bid Friday in Gas City to claim a sectional championship for the first time since 1996, falling at Mississinewa, 42-6, in a game called with 7:05 left in the fourth quarter after a brawl erupted near the Generals sideline.

Wayne (4-8) was whistled for five unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and saw two players ejected prior to the melee. According to reports, a player for Mississinewa (9-2) ran into a player for Wayne after action had been whistled dead. Several players from Wayne, in efforts to defend their teammate, started throwing punches, bringing about the premature end to the Class 4A Sectional 20 championship.

In 2010, four players and two coaches for Wayne were ejected from a postseason football game after a “vocal and physical demonstration against a game official’s call”, prompting the Generals athletic program as a whole to be placed on probation through the fall of 2011.