Carroll cools off Warsaw to claim sectional title

In the final minute of host Carroll's 36-0 win over Warsaw in the Sectional 3 championship final on Friday night, Chargers coach Doug Dinan noticed a "creepy," odd quiet fall around him on the sideline.

Before he realized what was going on, his players had dumped the remaining ice and water from the team cooler on his shoulders.

That's what you get when your team secures its first sectional title since 2014, claiming another trophy to go along with its share of the SAC title.

"That was super cold. And I'm glad it was just water, because Gatorade stains everything," Dinan said.

That moment capped a sectional title game where just about everything went Carroll's way, starting with the opening kickoff. Sophomore Braden Steely caught the kick around the Carroll 5-yard line, made his way toward the Carroll sideline without being brought down and then raced the rest of the way to the end zone to give his team a 95-yard touchdown and an immediate 7-0 lead.

"It was very significant, whether it had been the opening kickoff or that first drive, that you put points on the board from the beginning," Dinan said. "What (Warsaw) wants to do is control the clock, control possession, and end up in the end zone. We had a little bit to say about that all night long."

The Chargers (10-1) had known that they didn't want to play from behind against Warsaw's triple-option offense, but the Carroll defense made sure that never came close to happening, pitching its second straight sectional shutout, its third straight shutout overall and its fifth of the season. They forced three fumbles against the Tigers (7-3), including turnovers that ended two of the first three Warsaw possessions. On Warsaw's lone punt attempt, a bad snap gave Carroll the ball on Warsaw 29-yard line, which the Chargers capitalized on with a 47-yard field goal by Sebastian Lopez.

Warsaw also turned the ball over on downs three times, including once after driving for 50 yards in the final minute of the first half and once at the end of a 19-play drive that ate up the first 9:21 of the second half and covered 71 yards.

"We came out ready to play. We stuck to our scheme, we just played. We knew what we had to do," said junior linebacker Dylan Bennett. "We knew what was going to come, and we knew it was going to work, so we did it."

That scheme included many players taking on roles they had never had to fulfill against other offenses.

"It's totally different responsibilities. Like our outside linebackers had to play up on the line of scrimmage as defensive ends, they had no pass responsibilities," Dinan said. "Every guy had a responsibility. Mark Murray played nose all day long, and was really outstanding. Our linebackers player really well, taking away the fullback dive."

Quarterback Jeff Becker was 6 of 15 for 59 yards and ran for 126 yards. He was the ball carrier on three touchdowns, including a Carroll scrum that pushed the ball the final yard for a touchdown in the first quarter, a 65-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half and 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which started the running clock.

Becker also threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to AJ Lazoff in the second quarter that put the Chargers up 22-0.

Carroll will play at Westfield in the regional championship next week.

