Football Sectional Championship Picks

Class 6A

Sectional 3

Warsaw (7-2) at Carroll (9-1): The Tigers have had another strong season, and the triple-option offense will always be a curveball for defenses encountering it for the first time this season. But Carroll hasn't lost since Aug. 20, the Chargers' defense has shut out two straight opponents, and the team really looked locked in last week against Homestead. That's probably an advantage over Warsaw, which hasn't played since a loss to Concord on Oct. 15.

Pick: Carroll

Class 5A

Sectional 11

Snider (8-1) at Bishop Dwenger (6-4): Bishop Dwenger held the Snider running game well below its average when the teams met in Week 8 – only for quarterback Luke Haupert and receiver Kamari Juarez to have breakout nights. Both teams had scares in the sectional semifinals last week, but the Panthers should have the advantage over the Saints in too many areas.

Pick: Snider

Class 4A

Sectional 19

Leo (11-0) at Northridge (7-4): The Raiders gave up 36 points against Warsaw's triple option, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence as they prepare for Leo's T-formation – especially as the Lions boast one of the area's best offensive lines. Tagg Gott has sparked the Northridge offense in each of the last two games, but he didn't even start at quarterback until Week 9, as the three quarterbacks in front of him went down to injuries and COVID.

Pick: Leo

Sectional 20

Wayne (4-7) at Mississinewa (8-2): The Generals have had a good run through the first two rounds of the sectional tournament, but Mississinewa is averaging 316 rushing yards per game while giving up just 16.0 points on average. Wayne is averaging 215.1 yards on the ground and giving up 32 points a game.

Pick: Mississinewa

Class 3A

Sectional 27

Norwell (10-1) at Peru (8-2): The Tigers have won seven straight, as have the Knights. But Norwell has five shutouts, including two in the first two weeks of the sectional tournament, and has given up more than seven points in just three games this year.

Pick: Norwell

Class 2A

Sectional 35

Eastside (11-0) at Bishop Luers (10-1): This is the one we've all been waiting for. The Knights won this shootout 56-49 on the way to the Class 2A state title game last year, and Bishop Luers has looked even more dynamic this year than in last year's playoffs. Still, you should never write off an undefeated team that's averaging 400 yards of offense a game.

Pick: Bishop Luers

Class A

Sectional 43

South Adams (9-2) at Union City (6-4): The Starfires turned the tables on a team that had beaten them 23-0 in the regular season, coming away with a 6-3 victory. Why stop now?

Pick: South Adams

Sectional 44

Triton (4-6) at Adams Central (10-1): The Jets are allowing the fewest points of any team in the state at 5.09. They're also sixth in the state in points per game (47.91) and margin of victory (42.82). That's not good news for an opponent averaging 193 yards of offense.

Pick: Adams Central

Last week: 9-0; Season: 36-13

jacobsen@jg.net