Leo falls in overtime

Throughout 11 games, Leo ran roughshod over opponents, averaging 9.2 yards per carry as a team. Friday in Middlebury, host Northridge bottled up the Lions, limiting the visitors to just 132 yards on 30 attempts, to claim a 27-26 overtime victory, winning the Class 4A Sectional 19 championship in the process.

The Raiders (8-4) avenged a defeat in the 2020 postseason to Leo, claiming their second-ever sectional title. The No. 2-ranked Lions finished 11-1. Leo running back Mason Sheron and Raiders quarterback Tagg Gott each rushed for two touchdowns, once in regulation and the other in overtime.

BISHOP DWENGER 42, SNIDER 20: At Shields Field, KJ Tippmann rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Saints (7-4) won Class 5A Sectional 11, breaking a tie with the Panthers (8-2) for most sectional championships among SAC schools, winning their 28th sectional overall and fifth in a row. Dwenger will play host to Zionsville (7-5) in regionals Friday.

NORWELL 24, PERU 13: In Peru, the Knights took a 21-0 halftime lead then held on to win Class 3A Sectional 27. No. 8 Norwell (11-1) won its first sectional since 2014 and ninth in school history, getting a 33-yard field goal from Austin Deleon with 4:40 remaining to extend an eight-point lead, and will play host to No. 3 Brebeuf Jesuit (10-2) in regionals.

SOUTH ADAMS 41, UNION CITY 7: In Union City, the No. 7 Starfires (10-2) scored 14 points in both the second and third quarters to win Class A Sectional 43, their third straight and 10th overall sectional title.

ADAMS CENTRAL 49, TRITON 3: In Monroe, the Flying Jets took control early, getting long first-quarter touchdown runs – 48 yards from Blake Heyerly, 54 yards from Nick Neuenschwander and 75 yards from Ryan Black – to win Class A Sectional 44. Coming off a fifth sectional title in seven years and 22 overall, No. 3 Adams Central (11-1) will play at South Adams in regionals.