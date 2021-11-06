Eastside captures crown

When Eastside's current group of seniors were eighth graders, coach Todd Mason instituted a new training program for them.

“I told them, 'You guys are my 5-year plan,'” Mason said. “If we can't get it done in five years, I'm out.”

The Class 2A No. 6 Blazers got it done Friday night, toppling No. 1 Bishop Luers 21-16 behind a 177-yard rushing performance from quarterback Laban Davis and a defensive effort that held Luers' Carson Clark, the all-time leading passer in the SAC, to just 167 yards and no touchdowns. The victory at Luersfield secured Eastside's second sectional championship, both of which have come in the last three years.

In the process, Eastside (12-0) proved wrong a host of experts whom the Blazers believed were prematurely coronating the Knights (10-2).

“Everybody did crown Luers,” Mason said. “I want you to know that. Everybody crowned them. ... We can play with anybody, we just have to believe.”

The Blazers will play host to No. 2 Eastbrook next week, looking for the first regional title in program history.

As the underdog, Eastside came in with a radical plan: never punt and onside kick on every kickoff. The latter strategy seemed to backfire when Luers recovered an onside kick and Roel Pineda later booted a 37-yard field goal to make it 3-0.

But Eastside answered on the next drive, marching 75 yards to take the lead for good. Running back Dax Holman finished the drive when he dragged a tackler across the goal line for a 14-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead.

“I'm not much of an elusive back. I'm more of a power back,” Holman said. “Just running it over and over down their throat is my favorite way to play the game.”

That was the first of three long ground-based touchdown drives in the first three quarters for Eastside, all of which chewed up huge chunks of clock. Davis scored from a yard out once each in the second and third quarters, leaving the Blazers ahead 21-3. On its second and third touchdown drives, Eastside converted a fourth down in its own territory.

The visitors held the ball for more than 32 minutes, keeping the prolific Knights offense off the field.

Trailing 21-3 in the third quarter, the Knights drove deep into Eastside territory, but Clark was sacked by Gavin Wallace and came out of the game for a play with an apparent injury.

Eastside's Briar Munsey picked off backup quarterback Charlie Stanski on the next play.

For the rest of the night, Clark did not throw deep. Still, the Knights drove for a touchdown on a combination of screen passes and Sir Hale runs, including a 5-yarder for the score in the final minutes, bringing Luers within 21-10.

The Knights got the ball back with less than two minutes left and scored again on an 24-yard wide receiver pass over the top from Brody Glenn to Antwian Lake to make the game close in the final seconds.

Luers tried an onside kick and it at first appeared to have recovered, sending its sideline into a frenzy, but the referees finally signaled that Eastside had come up with the bouncing ball, setting off a delirious roar from the sizable Blazers contingent that packed the visitor stands.

“I just hoped we got it, honestly,” Davis said of the clinching kick. “I was going to sprint over there, but I'm not that fast, so I trusted our guys to get that ball.”

Two kneel-downs later, the Blazers had pulled an upset that they consider just the beginning.

“This isn't it for us,” Mason said. “This isn't it. We won a sectional two years ago, got our butts kicked by Eastbrook the next week (42-9). Our seniors' goal was to go 15-0 and to win a state title.”

