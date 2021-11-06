The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, November 06, 2021 7:50 am

    Friday's Indiana high-school football scores

    Associated Press

     

    PREP FOOTBALL

    Sectional Championship

    Class 6A

    Sectional 1

    Merrillville 42, Lafayette Jeff 14

    Sectional 2

    Penn 10, Chesterton 7

    Sectional 3

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 36, Warsaw 0

    Sectional 4

    Westfield 24, Hamilton Southeastern 22

    Sectional 5

    Brownsburg 31, Carmel 7

    Sectional 6

    Indpls Ben Davis 49, Indpls Tech 20

    Sectional 7

    Lawrence North 28, Lawrence Central 20

    Sectional 8

    Center Grove 41, Columbus North 7

    Class 5A

    Sectional 9

    Valparaiso 42, Munster 0

    Sectional 10

    Michigan City 48, Mishawaka 25

    Sectional 11

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne Snider 20

    Sectional 12

    Zionsville 42, Kokomo 17

    Sectional 13

    Indpls Cathedral 31, Decatur Central 7

    Sectional 14

    New Palestine 20, Whiteland 17

    Sectional 15

    Bloomington South 24, Bloomington North 17

    Sectional 16

    New Albany 34, Seymour 27

    Class 4A

    Sectional 17

    Lowell 38, Hobart 10

    Sectional 18

    New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 3

    Sectional 19

    Northridge 27, Leo 26, OT

    Sectional 20

    Mississinewa 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6

    Sectional 21

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 70, Connersville 0

    Sectional 22

    Indpls Roncalli 35, Indpls Chatard 21

    Sectional 23

    E. Central 37, Martinsville 7

    Sectional 24

    Ev. Memorial 24, Northview 7

    Class 3A

    Sectional 25

    Hanover Central 26, Knox 14

    Sectional 26

    Mishawaka Marian 40, Jimtown 7

    Sectional 27

    Norwell 24, Peru 13

    Sectional 28

    Indpls Brebeuf 42, Western Boone 17

    Sectional 29

    Tri-West 18, Danville 13

    Sectional 30

    Owen Valley 14, Vincennes 0

    Sectional 31

    Lawrenceburg 35, Brownstown 14

    Sectional 32

    Gibson Southern 42, Heritage Hills 7

    Class 2A

    Sectional 33

    Andrean 49, Whiting 0

    Sectional 34

    LaVille 41, Pioneer 0

    Sectional 35

    Eastside 21, Ft. Wayne Luers 16

    Sectional 36

    Eastbrook 28, Tipton 21

    Sectional 37

    Lafayette Catholic 56, Speedway 35

    Sectional 38

    Indpls Scecina 21, Centerville 10

    Sectional 39

    Triton Central 37, Paoli 35

    Sectional 40

    Ev. Mater Dei 42, N. Posey 13

    Class 1A

    Sectional 41

    N. Judson 40, Culver 6

    Sectional 42

    Carroll (Flora) 16, Clinton Prairie 6

    Sectional 43

    S. Adams 41, Union City 7

    Sectional 44

    Adams Central 49, Triton 3

    Sectional 45

    Parke Heritage 34, Riverton Parke 16

    Sectional 46

    Indpls Lutheran 34, Covenant Christian 27

    Sectional 47

    Tri 20, N. Decatur 13

    Sectional 48

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Springs Valley 14

     

