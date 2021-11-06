The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, November 06, 2021

    Highlights

    Sectional scoreboard

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Carroll 36, Warsaw 0

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Bishop Dwenger 42, Snider 20

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Northridge 27, Leo 26, OT

    Sectional 20

    Mississinewa 42, Wayne 6

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 27

    Norwell 24, Peru 13

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Eastside 21, Bishop Luers 16

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    South Adams 41, Union City 7

    Sectional 44

    Adams Central 49, Triton 3

    Peak Performers

    LABAN DAVIS, EASTIDE

    177 rushing yards, 2 TDs

    KJ TIPPMANN, BISHOP DWENGER

    160 rushing yards, 3 TDs

    JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL

    131 rushing yards, 3 TDs

    BLAKE HEYERLY, ADAMS CENTRAL

    129 rushing yards, 3 TDs

    ALEX CURRIE, ADAMS CENTRAL

    18.2 yards per rush, 2 TDs

    MASON SHERON, LEO

    78 yards rushing, 2 TDs

