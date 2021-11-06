Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am
Highlights
Sectional scoreboard
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Carroll 36, Warsaw 0
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Bishop Dwenger 42, Snider 20
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
Northridge 27, Leo 26, OT
Sectional 20
Mississinewa 42, Wayne 6
CLASS 3A
Sectional 27
Norwell 24, Peru 13
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Eastside 21, Bishop Luers 16
CLASS A
Sectional 43
South Adams 41, Union City 7
Sectional 44
Adams Central 49, Triton 3
Peak Performers
LABAN DAVIS, EASTIDE
177 rushing yards, 2 TDs
KJ TIPPMANN, BISHOP DWENGER
160 rushing yards, 3 TDs
JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL
131 rushing yards, 3 TDs
BLAKE HEYERLY, ADAMS CENTRAL
129 rushing yards, 3 TDs
ALEX CURRIE, ADAMS CENTRAL
18.2 yards per rush, 2 TDs
MASON SHERON, LEO
78 yards rushing, 2 TDs
