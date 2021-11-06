Northridge slows Leo's run game, wins in overtime

Throughout 11 games, Leo ran roughshod over opponents, averaging 9.2 yards per carry as a team.

On Friday in Middlebury, host Northridge bottled up the Lions, limiting the visitors to 132 yards on 30 attempts to claim a 27-26 overtime victory and win the Class 4A Sectional 19 championship.

The Raiders (8-4) avenged a 2020 postseason loss to Leo to win their second sectional title. The second-ranked Lions finished 11-1. Leo running back Mason Sheron and Raiders quarterback Tagg Gott each rushed for two touchdowns, once in regulation and the other in OT.

BISHOP DWENGER 42, SNIDER 20: At Shields Field, KJ Tippmann rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Saints (7-4) won Class 5A Sectional 11, their 28th sectional overall and fifth in a row. Dwenger will play at Zionsville (7-5) in regionals Friday.

NORWELL 24, PERU 13: In Peru, the Knights led 21-0 at halftime then held on to win Class 3A Sectional 27. No. 8 Norwell (11-1) got a 33-yard field goal from Austin Deleon with 4:40 remaining to extend an eight-point lead.

It was the first sectional since 2014 and ninth in school history for the Knights, who will play host to No. 3 Brebeuf Jesuit (10-2) in regionals.

SOUTH ADAMS 41, UNION CITY 7: In Union City, the No. 7 Starfires (10-2) scored 14 points in both the second and third quarters to win Class A Sectional 43, their 10th sectional title and third straight.

ADAMS CENTRAL 49, TRITON 3: In Monroe, the Flying Jets got long first-quarter touchdown runs – 48 yards from Blake Heyerly, 54 yards from Nick Neuenschwander and 75 yards from Ryan Black – to win Class A Sectional 44, their fifth sectional title in seven years.

No. 3 Adams Central (11-1) will play at South Adams in regionals.