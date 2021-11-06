Wayne game ends early after skirmish

Wayne lost its bid Friday in Gas City to claim a sectional championship for the first time since 1996, falling at Mississinewa 42-6 in a game called with 7:05 left in the fourth quarter after a brawl erupted near the Generals sideline.

Wayne (4-8) was whistled for five unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and saw two players ejected before the melee. According to reports, a player for Mississinewa (9-2) ran into a player for Wayne after action had been whistled dead. Several players from Wayne, in trying to defend their teammate, started throwing punches, bringing about the end to the Class 4A Sectional 20 championship.

In 2010, four players and two coaches for Wayne were ejected from a postseason football game after a “vocal and physical demonstration against a game official's call,” prompting the athletic program to be placed on probation through fall 2011.