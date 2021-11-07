Bellmont's comeback falls short

MUNCIE – In the first set of Saturday's Class 3A volleyball state finals, Bellmont looked like a lost team, falling behind by 15 against No. 1 Brebeuf Jesuit at Ball State's Worthen Arena.

By the time No. 3 Bellmont (30-6) won the fourth set to tie the match at 2, the Braves looked like a team on a mission, like a team with one more comeback in them.

But fifth-set Bellmont is the version players will probably remember in the future: the team that played hard and even took a small lead over Brebeuf (32-2), suffered a few heartbreaking mistakes to lose the final set 15-13, part of a 3-2 victory (25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13) for Brebeuf.

“It's going to haunt the girls,” Bellmont coach Craig Krull said. “Hopefully, the girls play how I coach. It's never-die, play as hard as you can, and these girls showed it tonight. They're going to have to live with the fact that maybe we shouldn't have started so slow. But it's wonderful for these kids to be here.”

For Brebeuf, the victory will soothe the bad memories from 2020, when the Braves took a 2-0 lead over Bishop Dwenger, only to watch the Saints close out the comeback in the fifth set.

Brebeuf junior Sydney Robinson was lethal, especially early in the match, and finished with 27 kills.

“We couldn't catch up to their offense,” Krull said. “Robinson on the outside just blasted the ball. We couldn't block the ball to save our lives, every ball was off of our hands. But we were finally able to finish a block and slow them down a little bit. But I think their offense was just a little bit faster than our defense to start with.”

After losing 16 straight points to fall behind 16-1 in the first set, kills by sophomore Jackie Sutter and senior Meg Saalfrank helped Bellmont outscore Brebeuf 18-9 over the rest of the set, foreshadowing the comeback in the third and fourth sets.

Sophomore Delaney Lawson had five kills in the second set and kept getting hotter through the third and fourth sets, recording seven kills in each period – including set point at the end of the fourth to force a fifth set. She did have four attack errors in the final set but finished with 19 kills and four block assists.

“Our emotions were obviously high, we were going into the fifth set with great attitudes, great mindsets,” Lawson said. “We all worked for it. It wasn't just one person, it was a team effort. It was really exciting.”

Saalfrank finished with 16 kills, junior Lauren Ross had 42 assists and senior Paige Busick had 28 digs and three aces. Senior Katelyn Rumschlag had one block solo and nine block assists, tying the record for most in a five-set state finals match.

Busick was named the Class 3A mental attitude award winner.

“It means a lot, to see that other people support me and see the hard work that I put in to bettering this team and bettering my teammates,” Busick said. “And to make our community proud, it means a lot.”

vjacobsen@jg.net