Huntington North beats Snider at buzzer

The final 1.2 seconds of Huntington North's season opener at Snider went exactly how the Vikings drew it up.

Huntington North junior Taylor Double had already scored 20 points, so when the Vikings needed to inbound the ball with the game tied and just over a second on the clock, they naturally turned to her once more.

Leah Campbell found Double as she dashed in front of the Vikings bench and then turned and launched a 3-pointer in one smooth motion. The ball sailed through the net to give Huntington North a 45-42 win.

"We did draw that up, and our inbounder Leah Campbell had a great read and made the right play, because there was another option coming," Huntington North coach Matt Hinds said. "But Taylor was open off the curl, and that's who we wanted to give the ball to."

Double said she was confident that whoever got open would hit the shot.

"We have a 4-high play, and we can do anything out of it," Double said. "And he had confidence in me, had me come off a triple-stagger, and if I wasn't there we had a back screen open."

Snider frustrated the Vikings in the first quarter, outscoring them 11-6. The Panthers had five steals in the opening minutes, and Huntington North had 16 turnovers at halftime. But the young Vikings – Hinds said there were times when he had four players on the floor who were playing in their first varsity game – cleaned up their game in the third quarter.

The Vikings trailed 19-14 at halftime, but in the opening minutes of the third quarter Double scored on a layup and freshman forward Molly Daugherty hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 19. Double added two more treys of her own and scored 11 points in the third quarter as the Vikings took a 32-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

"We didn't work the ball very well, but some of that is Snider. They're so quick and athletic, they take you out of what you want to do," Hind said. "So there were some driving opportunities there, and our kids are thinking, coach, why don't we just drive it? The drives are open? But they're so quick at recovering, that we don't always get to the basket."

Daugherty finished her first official varsity game with three 3-pointers and 13 points.

Snider senior Jyah LoVett and sophomore Jordyn Poole each scored 13 points, and sophomore Johnea Donohue scored eight.

